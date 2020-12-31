Suspected Rapid City arsonist strikes again

The suspected Rapid City arsonist struck again early Thursday morning, lighting a stack of boxes on fire inside an entryway to the West Park Apartments on 11th Street.
Among residents "there's definitely a lot of uneasiness and concern and wondering who it could be," said Echoe Johnson, property manager for the 81-unit apartment for elderly and disabled tenants. "There's a few of them that are very, very concerned in terms of the proximity of it, it’s becoming increasingly closer."
“Obviously we’re seeing a trend at this address, we have responded to several fires at this address over the past couple of months,” said Tessa Jaeger, spokeswoman for the Rapid City Fire Department.
The fire was small and extinguished by a sprinkler but is significant since it’s part of a string of suspected arsons that have occurred between Mount Rushmore Road and 11th Street over the past few months.
"This fire does appear to be in correlation with the previous fires in this area," Jaeger said.
She said the Thursday morning fire is the first suspicious one in the area since the four that occurred between Dec. 5 and 6. Those fires destroyed an artist’s studio and motorcycle as well as the garage, vehicle and outdoor gear of a local bike shop owner who lives behind the apartment building.
Before that there was a dumpster fire behind the apartment and a dumpster/workshop fire, Jonson said.
"Now they’re starting to move to the building," he said.
Thursday’s fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m., Jaeger said. Firefighters arrived to find that a stack of boxes inside an entryway from the alley had been set on fire. A single sprinkler went off and extinguished the small blaze before they arrived.
Part of the building was evacuated due to the alarm and smoke, and were let back inside once firefighters ventilated the building which had been filled with smoke, Jaeger said.
She said the fire department continues to investigate the suspect behind the arsons but said she can’t comment on their specific methods.
Johnson said Thursday's fire must have been started by someone who lives in the building since he can tell that someone used their key card to swipe into the building. Surveillance footage doesn't capture anyone lighting the fire but shows them leaving the building after it was lit. Police investigators are going to interview the suspect, Johnson said.
While Jaeger said the fire department believes Thursday's fire is linked to the past ones, Johnson said police told him they think it must be separate, that young kids, not an elderly or disabled person, have the ability to set four fires in one night.
The Journal is waiting to hear back from the Rapid City Police Department on the incidents.
Four local groups, including the owners of West Park Apartments, are offering a $3,500 reward to whoever helps police catch the suspect.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.