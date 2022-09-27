Swedes nip Cardinals on late touchdown

With an array of big plays again providing plenty of excitement during Chadron High’s latest football game at Gothenburg last Friday afternoon, it was, “Katie bar the door” (using an old term), but the host Swedes had the last word and nipped the Cardinals 35-28.

Just moments after the Cardinals scored on a spectacular 65-yard pass play from quarterback Broc Berry to inside receiver Malachi Swallow to knot the score 28-28 with 2:09 to play, Gothenburg came up with its own big play that ended the suspense.

The Swedes began their last-ditch effort at their own 31. After picking up a pair of first downs on short pass plays, the hosts were confronted with a fourth and seven at the Chadron 37. It seemed certain the game would go into overtime.

But that’s not what happened. Quarterback Wes Geiken connected with the Swedes’ best player, Jake Burge, on a 37-yard touchdown pass that broke the deadlock with 50 seconds remaining. Chadron Coach Mike Lecher said the Cardinals’ coverage was out of whack, but Gothenburg fans will remember it as a great clutch play by their favorites.

To be sure, the Swedes were much more effective passing this year than they were a year ago, when the Cards won 21-3, also in Gothenburg. Geiken completed just two of 16 tosses for 23 yards a year ago. Friday, he connected on 11 of 18 for 136 yards, even though wind was much more of a factor this time.

Bolstered by the 65-yard bomb from Berry to Swallow that tied the score, the Cards completed seven of 15 passes for 153 yards this year. Both quarterbacks were picked off once. However, the Swedes won the “push and shove” competition. They ran the ball 50 times for 226 yards, compared to the Cardinals 24 rushes for 101 yards. The difference was largely responsible for Gothenburg’s 25 to 9 bulge in first downs.

The game also featured an amazing kickoff return by each team.

Chadron sophomore Quinn Bailey, who had romped 81 yards to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage at Valentine the previous Friday, got things rolling even earlier at Gothenburg. He returned the opening kickoff 94 yards to paydirt. It matches the third longest KO return on record for the Cardinals.

The longest is 96 yards by Jason Nash against Rushville in 1987, followed by Tommy Sims’s 95-yard sprint vs. Hay Springs in 1960 and Jeff Muller’s 94-yarder against Gering in 1985. Jim Bob Wrage (1985), the late Mark Evans (1990) and Mitch Berry (1999) are all credited with 90-yard kickoff returns.

Gothenburg’s kickoff return to the end zone wasn’t as long as Bailey’s, but Tra Rossell went up the middle of the field for a 78-yard jaunt to open the second half and break the 14-14 halftime score.

Bailey also scored two more TDs for the Cards. He took a direct snap from center and raced 45 yards to the goal line late in the second quarter for what was nearly half of Chadron’s rushing yardage. He also went to final yard to cap a 62-yard drive midway in the fourth frame after Berry had connected with Swallow on a 24-yard pass and Xander Provance on a 22-yard shot.

Geiken scored twice for the hosts on short runs. The first was midway in the opening period that tied the score 7-7 after the Swedes picked up four first downs on the 60-yard drive. The second came with four minutes left in the third and put Gothenburg ahead 28-14. Burge’s 16-yard run and his 11-yard gain with a screen pass were among the key plays.

In addition, Burge scored on a four-yard run on the second play of the second quarter after the Swedes intercepted a pass at their own 34.

Bailey swiped Geiken’s pass to snuff a Gothenburg threat in the second quarter, but a holding call forced the Cardinals to punt. The attempt was partially blocked with less than a minute before halftime. A late hit flag against the Cards helped the Swedes get into scoring territory. With only two seconds left, the hosts attempted a short field goal that missed and left the score tied 14-14 at intermission.

Although Rossell missed the field goal, he booted all five of the hosts’ extra points, besides returning the second half kickoff for the touchdown. Gunnar Lans also kicked the PAT after the Cards’ four TDs.

Five Cardinals—Seth Gaswick, Caden Buskirk, Provance, Gage Wild and Jon Fintel--were credited with finishing in double digits in tackles.

Also, Swallow must be given extra credit for fighting off several tackle attempts during his dramatic 65-yard TD reception that tied the score late in the game. It ranks among the Cards’ 25 longest all-time.

; ; Chad. Goth.

First Downs; 9; 25

Total Net Yards; 254; 362

Rushes, Yards; 24-101; 50-226

Passing Yards; 153; 136

Passing; 7-15-1; 11-18-1

Return Yards; 141; 138

Punts, Average; 4-36.0; 3-22.3

Fumbles, Lost; 2-0; 0-0

Penalties, Yards; 5-50; 1-5

Chadron 7 7 0 14 ---28

Gothenburg 7 7 14 7 ---35

Chad—Quinn Bailey 94-yard kickoff return (Gunnar Lans kick)

Goth—Wes Geiken 2 run (Tra Rossell kick)

Goth—Jake Burge 4 run (Rossell kick)

Chad—Bailey 45 run (Lans kick)

Goth—Rossell 78 kickoff return (Rossell kick)

Goth—Geiken 1 run (Rossell kick)

Chad—Bailey 1 run (Lans kick)

Chad—Malachi Swallow 65 pass from Broc Berry (Lans kick)

Goth—Burge 37 pass from Geiken (Rossell kick)

Rushing: Chad—Quinn Bailey 13-74, Broc Berry 7-17, Xander Provance 4-4, Seth Gaswick 1-0. Goth—Jake Burge 17-83, Wes Geiken 16-78, Jackson Daum 16-71.

Passing: Chad--Broc Berry 7-15-10, 153 yards, 1 TD. Goth—Wes Geiken 11-18-1, 136 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving: Chad—Malachi Swallow 3-91, Quinn Bailey 1-30, Xander Provance 1-20, Seth Gaswick 2-12. Goth—Jake Burge 2-49, Kooper Koehn 3-30, Trey Stevens 2-25.

Tackles: Chad—Seth Gaswick 8 unassisted, 7 assisted, 15; Caden Buskirk 6-9, 15; Xander Provance 4-9, 13; Gage Wild 4-8, 12; Jon Fintel 1-10, 11; Blake Rhembrandt 0-8, 8; Gabe Tidyman 4-1, 5; Quinn Bailey 3-1, 4; Chance Olson 1-3, 4.