Candidates for Rapid City's municipal election were required to file their campaign finance reports by May 30, one week prior to the election.

The reports show donations to mayoral candidates have skyrocketed since the last election in 2019. Political Action Committees, or PACs, continue to play a major role in candidate fundraising.

Below are the publicly filed campaign finance reports for all of Rapid City's municipal candidates in the order they appear on the ballot.

MAYOR CANDIDATES:

Ron Weifenbach

Laura Armstrong

Brad Estes

Jason Salamun

Josh Lyle

COUNCIL CANDIDATES:

Josh Biberdorf (Ward 1)

Pat Jones (Ward 1)

Jerry Long (Ward 1)

Kevin Maher (Ward 3)

Rob Keighron (Ward 3)

Chad Lewis (Ward 3)

John Roberts (Ward 4)

Valeriah Big Eagle (Ward 4)

Ward 2 and 5 had only one candidate each, with Lindsey Seachris and Rod Pettigrew winning those districts without opposition, respectively.

Rapid City's municipal elections operate on plurality, meaning the candidate with the most votes will be declared the winner. There will be no runoff elections.

Rapid City's municipal election will take place on Tuesday, June 6. The voter registration deadline is May 22; early voting will also begin that day.

Those candidates winning their races will take office on July 3 at the Council meeting.