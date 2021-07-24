Taking Without Giving

One of the most amazing things about good foresters is their ability to think and act for results that won’t materialize in their lifetimes.
Between 1933 and 1942, the Civilian Conservation Corps created jobs on the Black Hills National Forest. Among other projects, they thinned tens of thousands of acres of young trees, the benefits of which were realized some 60 to 70 years later.
In his 2014 book “Black Hills Forestry,” John Freeman wrote about a time in 2005 when then Black Hills National Forest Supervisor Craig Bobzien reluctantly agreed (under pressure from the timber industry) to keep high logging levels in place – but only for four more years.
Well, guess what. Political and industry pressure has kept the cut up ever since.
Consequently, there are now indisputable hard data showing there will soon be nothing left if we continue the path of high logging levels. Forest Inventory and Analysis data and Rocky Mountain Research Station reports have concluded the current harvest level is unsustainable under any growth and mortality scenario. Analysis shows that logging should be reduced to roughly one-third of recent levels to sustain all forest values, including logging, wildlife, and recreation. Consequently, if we continue the path of high logging levels, the timber industry will not have commercially viable timber sales after about five years. As a result, further sawmill closures would occur, and there would also be a reduction in capabilities and services of the US Forest Service. Loss of jobs all around!
During the last couple of decades, logging and the mountain pine beetle have made nearly equal contributions to adult tree mortality. Opening the Forest canopy has produced vast areas choked with dense thickets of small trees, commonly referred to as "doghair." There is currently no commercial use for these small trees. The timber industry can't use them, and they pose a significant risk for severe fire effects already. Going forward, the doghair will either be addressed with taxpayer dollars and in the next century become a productive part of the Forest again, or it will quickly stagnate into beetle fodder and fire risk. Our Forest is now in dire need of work, but not the continuation of heavy and obviously unsustainable logging.
Despite the facts, some find it more convenient to push for more logging, not willing to acknowledge the positive measures that would promote the health of the Forest for future generations. They have reaped the benefits of conservation management by the CCC and selfishly don’t want to bother with paying it forward, let alone mitigate the risks we face today.
Good forestry is about the long-term. Politicians can rarely think beyond the current political cycle and their corresponding campaign contributions. This is precisely why politicians should not be dictating forest management on our treasured Black Hills National Forest. The loss we could incur at their behest could last well beyond our lifetimes. Our young stands of trees won’t be ready for a timber sale for another century.
Moreover, our forest workers deserve meaningful work, which builds up the value of our Forest, not work that renders the Forest useless. An industry that cannot innovate and adapt to changing conditions of the Forest will fail. It is time to cut fewer big trees and turn our attention to the little trees and doghair that threaten every value on the Forest, including the timber industry's long-term viability.
There is work to be done on this forest, and good forestry will put the needs of the land first. This is how most people will be best served over the long term.