Taking Without Giving

During the last couple of decades, logging and the mountain pine beetle have made nearly equal contributions to adult tree mortality. Opening the Forest canopy has produced vast areas choked with dense thickets of small trees, commonly referred to as "doghair." There is currently no commercial use for these small trees. The timber industry can't use them, and they pose a significant risk for severe fire effects already. Going forward, the doghair will either be addressed with taxpayer dollars and in the next century become a productive part of the Forest again, or it will quickly stagnate into beetle fodder and fire risk. Our Forest is now in dire need of work, but not the continuation of heavy and obviously unsustainable logging.

Despite the facts, some find it more convenient to push for more logging, not willing to acknowledge the positive measures that would promote the health of the Forest for future generations. They have reaped the benefits of conservation management by the CCC and selfishly don’t want to bother with paying it forward, let alone mitigate the risks we face today.