Helping people have healthier brains and lives is Dr. Stephen Manlove’s mission.

In addition to his practice at Manlove Brain and Body Health in Rapid City, he invites the community to a free series of mental health talks he’s presenting, Navigating Today's World Through a Psychiatric Lens.

“Modern medicine focuses on crisis intervention. The community [programs try] to give people ideas about improving health and preventing disease,” Manlove said.

Manlove said the mental health talks give him opportunities to share topics of interest and offer practical information to the community from his unique perspective as a board certified psychiatrist, forensic psychiatrist and internist.

“My idea is to give the community education and more access to health care and mental health-specific [information],” he said. “You get to looking at different cultural shifts that affect me in my practice and begin to think about them, and maybe other people need to know about them.”

“I think we need to have more general community education,” said Manlove, who began the mental health talk series last fall. “I think people have generally enjoyed it. It’s been thought-provoking to people.”

Navigating Today's World Through a Psychiatric Lens will continue with two programs in May, and then then Manlove hopes to continue the series every month. The programs will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room on the second floor of Rapid City Public Library. Doors open at 5 p.m. and light refreshments will be served. Admission is free but registration is required. Go to manlovehealth.com/events to register. Seating is limited to 60 people.

May 1, Manlove will discuss ketamine, a breakthrough treatment for people who have depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder and who have not gotten relief by taking common antidepressant medication.

Manlove Brain and Body Health has been using ketamine to treat difficult to treat depression for the past four years. It works differently than other medications for depression. Manlove, a thought leader in this area, will discuss how ketamine works, who may benefit from it and risks associated with it. The information he will share could benefit those who suffer from depression or who have loved ones who do.

“One of my missions in life is to change the way psychiatry is done,” Manlove said. “In a nutshell, the way psychiatry has been done is psychiatrists figure out the right medication to give people, and that helps for some people — but it doesn’t help for a lot of people.”

“About 30% of people with anxiety and depression don’t respond to medications, so I’ve developed an interest in other tools for treating depression such as ketamine," Manlove said.

People who could benefit from ketamine might know little or nothing about it, he explained. One of his goals with the community talks is to help people become aware of and understand helpful resources.

Manlove’s second topic in May is especially timely in light of the fact that in 2023, the United States has averaged more than one mass shooting per day.

On May 15, Manlove will talk about learning how to predict violence by recognizing signs that someone may be violent.

“If you work in any public setting, especially schools or law enforcement, or if you are just worried about violence, you may find this talk especially pertinent,” Manlove said.

Based on his 32 years as a forensic and general psychiatrist, Manlove will discuss the relationship between mental illness and violence. He will offer strategies for assessing the risk of violence and strategies for reducing risk.

“My background is in forensic psychiatry so I do a lot of evaluations of criminals or those who allegedly committed crimes,” Manlove said.

Manlove said he will likely discuss some non-psychiatric issues as in future talks, such as heart health and eating well to maintain good health. He has practiced psychiatry in Rapid City for more than 30 years, and he is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association.

Over the past decade, Manlove has applied both his psychiatric and internal medicine treatment to treating patients.

“I explored more modern theories of illness and researched new mental health treatment strategies. Where I found scientifically based positive outcomes, I incorporated new methods into our clinic, incorporating brain health and whole body health perspectives. More patients began reporting better outcomes; the change has made me personally very optimistic about the future of psychiatric care,” Manlove said.