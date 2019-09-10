The Fourth Annual Taste of the Hills fundraising event is from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Main Street Square, hosted by Susan G. Komen Great Plains.
Participants can sample barbecue from area chefs from 5-6:30 p.m. as the chefs battle it out for the title of top Chef for the Cure. After sampling and voting, the winner will be announced at 7 p.m. Event participants also will enjoy raffle drawings, a dessert bar and live entertainment provided by Crash Wagon.
Tickets are $15 for one ticket or $25 for two tickets and may be purchased at komengreatplains.org or any Med 5 Federal Credit Union location. A ticket includes smoked pork featuring sauces from local chefs, sides, bread, and one drink. A limited number of tickets will be available onsite at the event.