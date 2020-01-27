Teachers and state employees deserve a raise

Greetings from Pierre where this year’s Legislative session is underway. It’s always an honor and a privilege to be here working for the people of South Dakota. This year, Democrats continue to focus on issues that matter, and we look forward to working with our fellow legislators and the Governor on those issues whether we agree or don’t agree.

We can all agree that the 0% increase in state employee salaries proposed by Governor Noem is unacceptable. Our teachers, community support providers and state employees deserve better. A bipartisan effort to find funding sources to follow the law on this matter is ongoing with hopes to reach a satisfactory resolution. We also continue to fight for early childhood education, better mental health care, and expanded drug treatment efforts that lead to recovery. This is also the year to add hemp to our agricultural products. Farmers, producers, and manufacturers in our state are ready, and our state needs policies in place to make it work.