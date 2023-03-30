The last day of the Terry Peak winter sports season is Sunday, April 2, and they've got a jam-packed weekend of fun to celebrate.

Terry Peak has received more than 200 inches of snow this season, with more on the way Thursday night through Friday. Temperatures will warm up to the upper-30s and lower-40s by Sunday.

The beloved pond skim will return Saturday, April 1. Registration for the "Fool for a Day" pond skim opens at 9:30 a.m. Saturday upstairs in the Stewart Lodge. The free event is open to skiers 13 years old and over. Participants 13 to 17 years old will need a parent or guardian to sign their liability release form.

Pond skim will begin at 11 a.m. for those registered, while the "foolish costume contest" begins at 1 p.m.; prizes will be given for first, second and third place.

Live music by Sawdust Angles will follow after the costume contest.

On Sunday, April 2, celebrate the end-of-season with fun and games at the Dark Horse from noon to 4 p.m., with live music by Lonesome Jones starting at 1. There will be "minute to win it" games every half-hour from 1 to 3 p.m. plus door prizes at 4.

Terry Peak lifts will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday, April 2, so make sure you get out and enjoy the powder while you can.

As a reminder, anyone with lockers should make sure to remove all items before the end of season; there will be no access to the locker rooms once Terry Peak closes on Sunday. If you've lost something, make sure to contact Guest Services at (605) 584-2165 by Sunday to see if your items are in the lost-and-found.