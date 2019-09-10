This October, The Chadron Community Recreation Program’s Twisted Crawdad Trail Races will once again take runners and cyclists through the Nebraska National Forest.
This year, the races were moved to the first weekend in October with the mountain bike races taking place Saturday, Oct. 5 and the trail runs happening Sunday Oct. 6.
The Mountain bike series will feature both a 15-mile race and a 20 to 25 mile race. Sunday’s trail runs will include a 5K run or walk, a 10K trail run and half marathon.
Both races will begin at the Cliffs Recreation Area southeast of Chadron and take riders and runners along single and double-track trails through the Nebraska National Forest. Trails will traverse up and down hills and cross Bordeaux Creek several times.
The mountain bike races on Saturday are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday’s trail runs will begin at 9 a.m.
This year will be the seventh annual running of the popular race series. The event draws many from the surrounding region, but many others also travel to attend.
“In the trail events we had runners from Tennessee, Maryland, Colorado, South Dakota and all over Nebraska,” Donna Ritzen, one of the race directors, said following last year’s event.
Last year was a record-setting year with Chadron’s Drew Pope improving on his own previous half-marathon record with a time of 1 hour 32 minutes, 30 seconds - over five seconds quicker than his time in 2017.
Gordon runner Haley Bidroski also set a new record for the women’s half marathon by finishing in 1:50.58. The previous record, set in 2014 was 2:30.10.
Those interested in participating in the races can go to pineridgetrailsraceseries.com or contact either Ritzen (308-430-1764) or John Morford (308-430-2410) the race directors.