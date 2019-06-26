FRIDAY, JULY 12
• 6 p.m. – Classics in the Park Car Show Pre-registration (Wilson Park) and informal cruise. Cars will be displayed on Main Street following the cruise.
SATURDAY, JULY 13
• 6:30 a.m. – Registration for Rotary Colter Run (CSC Armstrong Building)
The annual Colter Run, named for famed fur-trader John Colter who escaped Blackfoot Indians on foot, naked, running and hiking 200 miles in 10 days to reach safety, features 5K and 10K races and a 2-mile fun walk. Age groups start at 14 and under for the 5K and 18 and under for the 10K. Team George members will again participate, raising funds through t-shirt sales to benefit scholarships for CSC students in the college’s Comparative Justice/Legal Studies Abroad program in honor of the late George Watson, a former CSC professor and Colter Run organizer who died in 2010 of pancreatic cancer. Shirts can be purchased at Outlaw Printers prior to race day or during race registration. Donations to the cause can also be made to the CSC Foundation for the Team George Scholarship Fund.
• 7:30 a.m. – Rotary Colter Run (CSC Armstrong Building)
• 8 a.m. – Classics in the Park Car Show Registration (Wilson Park)
• 10 a.m. – 43rd Annual Fur Trade Days Parade (Main Street) sponsored by Chadron Lions Club
The Lions Club Parade begins at 10th Street and proceeds down Main Street to First Street. This year’s theme is “Community Pride, Community Wide.”
• 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Classics in the Park Show and Shine (Wilson Park), Awards Presentation at 3 p.m.