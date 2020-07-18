Thank you to the Spearfish community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

When people ask what it is like working for the Spearfish Police Department, I always remark that we work for the most supportive community in the world.

Over the last several weeks, with nationwide protests, cities considering the defunding of their police departments, districts ending their school resource officer programs, etc., we at the Spearfish Police Department are hearing every day from folks who want to stop in and say hello, meet our officers and dispatchers, thank us for our service, and provide support from cards to prayers to home-baked goodies and beyond.

We are ever grateful. It is our duty, and honor, to serve this community. Every officer in Spearfish takes their vow to protect and uphold the Constitution of the United States and the State of South Dakota seriously, and we hold our officers – as they hold themselves and one another – to an extremely high standard. They are expected at all times, whether on or off the clock, to uphold their oath and act ethically and professionally. The department’s code of ethics states: “A police officer acts as an official representative of the City of Spearfish who is required and trusted to work within the law. … The fundamental duties of a police officer include serving the community, safeguarding lives and property, protecting the innocent, keeping the peace, and assuring the rights of all to liberty, equality, and justice.”