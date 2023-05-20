Michael Collins’ day starts at 3:00 in the morning.

He gets up, drives to his shop in New Underwood, dons a protective suit, and spends most of the day working along windswept hillsides backdropped by the Black Hills.

Twelve years ago he married Shelby, the daughter of a lifelong apiarist — a beekeeper in layman’s terms — and jumped feet first into a career path not many others choose. He went from managing a hotel in Rapid City to managing millions of bees, which he’s been doing full time for about seven years, and he said he can’t imagine doing anything else.

Family business

Shelby Collins’ father took over her grandfather's apiary business when he was just a teenager, starting out in California before making his way to the Rapid City area. She worked alongside him, and met Michael while applying for a job at the hotel he was managing in the offseason.

Once he learned about her family business, he was hooked.

“I’ve always been into bugs and spiders and insects and snakes, and I’ve never been afraid of them,” Collins laughed. “I think it’s pretty awesome.”

The business is overwhelmingly a family one; the Collinses have been expanding their operations since Michael joined full-time. Shelby Collins’ father still runs his own bees and she started a honey business on the side. They have extended family on the West Coast who keep bees too.

”My wife does it, so when I need her help she can come out and help, and my daughters have little bee suits so then they kind of help us do stuff.”

Partnerships make the entire process possible — from the farmers that allow apiarists to place hives on their property to having help unloading the hives multiple times a season and in multiple states.

Many larger operations hire visa workers to help in their apiaries, but Collins and his father-in-law try to keep it in the family as much as possible.

”There's always something to do. Most companies will just bring in these visa workers, spread out, do the extracting and then once it’s done then they ship and everyone goes back home and they shut down for the season,” he said. ”But we don't. We go to California and keep working.”

Work never ends

Collins’ job consists of early days, back-breaking work and lots of travel.

June through September is honey production time, so he places his hives in fields all over western South Dakota and into North Dakota to take advantage of different blooms like clover in South Dakota or the unmissable bright yellow canola bloom in North Dakota.

“Clover is — for us — probably the best producer, because it has such a long bloom. If it puts off a bloom of some sort of color, bees are probably going to make honey off it,” Collins said. ”Dandelions are up right now. Dandelions will come first and then the first alfalfa will come. The farmers will cut the alfalfa and then it'll re-flower again and then the bees will start making honey on it again.”

After spending time extracting all of the honey that’s produced, Collins packs up the bees and ships them to California in October, where they’ll stay until it’s time to pollinate almond fields in January, February and March. From there they could go to Washington to pollinate apples, Missouri for cherries, Texas for tallow or Florida for oranges. Bees get sent anywhere there’s fruit needing pollination.

But it isn’t just his bees that he places in California. Collins handles tens of thousands of bees from apiarists around the country, from Minnesota to Louisiana. Farmers contract with Collins — and his father-in-law — and pay per hive to have the bees pollinate their fields.

”Out in California, we run about 45 to 50,000 hives. So you have just this massive field of 600-some acres of beehives just as far as you can see,” he said. ”We spread those all out over Central Valley, California. It’s just like the bees have blocked out the sky there’s so many out there.”

It’s a laborious process, with the hives put onto pallets and then stacked on a semi using a forklift. Each hive weighs around 200 pounds, so loading and unloading takes time — and can only be done in the early morning or late at night when the bees are actually inside.

In return, Collins shares some of the honey with the farmers. It’s a trade, he said, and they exist to help each other.

In the back of his New Underwood shop, thousands and thousands of bee ”supers“ — the box that bees deposit the honey in — are stacked, waiting to be placed on top of hives this summer. Sometimes they buy equipment out from other apiaries, so the wooden boxes range in color and condition — and some even bear the brands of their previous owners. While some boxes are losing paint or have sections of wood missing, the bees don’t care.

”We still have boxes that [my father-in-law’s] dad originally had 50 years ago,” Collins said. “As long as they're kept painted and good, you know? Then you get ones that just rot away and they just get old, but the bees, they don't care so long as they can protect themselves.”

On the opposite side of the room, large tanks are stored. Those tanks hold high fructose corn syrup, which Collins uses to feed the bees over the winter and any time there isn‘t enough food in the wild for them. Dotted in-between are 55-gallon drums — some full from last year and others waiting to be filled, which hold the honey they sell commercially.

The front of the shop contains a menagerie of residually sticky equipment used to extract the honey from the hives. Large drums are lined around a pit, where a piece of equipment called an “uncapper” sits during processing season. The uncapper takes the wax coating off of the comb so it can be extracted. The combs are placed into the drums, which spin and cause the honey to drain down into another pipe, where it’s pumped around the room to various separators, warmers and strainers that keep debris from getting into the final product.

Attached to the processing area is a heated room, a critical component of honey extraction. It can hold several semi-loads of hives.

”We keep this room up to about 90 degrees or so, because once it gets cold, it doesn't move. It comes out like a solid, but if you warm it up, it flows a lot better,” Collins said, ”But you don't want to get it too hot, because raw honey stays at basically hive temp — about 90 or so degrees — and if you heat honey up too much, it kind of burns. It turns into a darker color and it loses all its enzymes.”

Almost nothing from the extraction project goes to waste. The wax that bees put on top of the comb is sold to businesses that refine it for use in things like candles. Most of the honey is sold commercially in drums, with some kept for local honey sales and others given in trade to the farmers that allow Collins to keep his bees on their property.

The money he makes from selling honey and wax commercially helps pay the bills to get the bees to California. If he gets them there, he can make money. If he can’t, he has to feed the bees and try to keep them alive through the winter.

Hives

Across town, on an unmarked hillside, sit several dozen of Collins’ hives.

The unassuming boxes are surrounded by a buzz — the cacophonous music of thousands and thousands of bees eagerly awaiting a bloom of dandelions, clover or alfalfa. Each hive is its own little world; queens lay 2,000 eggs a day, so the growth is exponential. Each hive has a hierarchy — a queen, surrounded by female workers who do everything from collect pollen to build comb, and male drones, whose only job is to mate with the queen.

Collins, like many other apiarists, uses a smoker to help when handling the hives. Smoke subdues the bees and generally makes them calm enough to keep from attacking.

Cracking open a hive, with storm clouds building over the Black Hills, Collins gently puffed smoke from a tiny hand-held can and began to pull out the wooden frames. The relentless drone of insects grew louder. After pulling out several central frames, the queen was visible, along with dozens of tiny, perfectly hexagonal combs containing her prized eggs. The buzzing grew louder yet again, so Collins gently lowered the frames back inside, smacked a few stinging bees off of his face, and returned to the truck.

The hive was angry.

Chuckling, he explained that with a lack of food so far, many of the hives turn on each other and try to rob the others for food. That might explain why they saw him as a threat.

He cracked a hive on the opposite end open without any notice from its inhabitants, who continued their nearly robotic mission of daily chores.

Inside, the repetitive cones were already glistening with honey — their queen making her way around the frame followed closely by her designated attendants.

“It's all genetics. It’s how well the queen gets mated. Most of our queens are mated queens from like Hawaii, and they'll come in a little box,” Collins explained. ”This year, I think they're $35 apiece for just one.”

Challenges

Besides the significant upfront investment needed to keep bees on a commercial scale, Collins said his biggest challenge is just keeping them alive.

“If you're able to keep the bees alive no problem, every year, not have to feed them and not have to treat them, more people would be doing this, right?” he said.

The honey production is hard work, but it’s nothing compared with how in-tune he has to be to his hives — learning how to take care of them, learning what to watch for and how to spot the signs of sickness.

Sickness — like the parasitic Varroa Mite — can decimate a colony. Mite infestations can build up over two or three years, causing irregularities with egg-laying, flight performance and lifespan.

“They look like ticks almost, but they’re very tiny,” Collins said. “You can see them walk on the bees. You open up a hive and it just crumples the wings on the bees so they can’t fly.”

They have to treat for those illnesses, and continually change up how they fight because the mites evolve.

Indispensable

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agriculture Statistics Service, honeybees made 157 million pounds of honey in 2019. At $1.97 per pound, that’s a value of a little over $339 million.

But the bees' most important contribution to agriculture isn’t economic at all — it‘s their work as crop pollinators. Commercial production of nearly 100 crops relies on bees for pollination. The agricultural benefit of honeybees is estimated to be between 10 and 20 times the total value of honey and beeswax. According to the FDA, pollination accounts for about $15 billion in added crop value.

Honeybees are indispensable to U.S. agriculture.

Collins’ wife, Shelby, also co-runs 3 Queens Honey, which provides honey to local commercial outlets like Bear Country and Black Hills Bagels. A small room inside the main shop gives them enough space to jar the honey by hand, affix labels and store their products. They run everything from standard honey to cream honey — a spreadable, whipped-looking delight — and have branched into hot honey as well.

Collins also sells smaller hive kits to hobbyists, spreading the art of beekeeping to others. His kits come with three frames of eggs and a queen for $150, enough for someone dabbling in the art of beekeeping. He said it’s a process that requires research and preparation, so anyone interested in a hive of their own should be prepared to read and work with the hive to really get an understanding.

With scenery that‘s always changing and the opportunity to be outside, Collins doesn’t see himself doing anything else.

“[My father-in-law] has got a passion for it, and like I said, I do too,” Collins said. “I just don't really ever see me doing anything else. It’s interesting; every day it's something new.”