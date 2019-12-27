Reaching across geographic, cultural, and generational differences, two friends discuss the challenges of forgiveness. Basil Brave Heart is an Oglala Lakota elder, Korean War Combat Veteran, and resident of the Pine Ridge Oglala Lakota Reservation. Hilary Giovale is a European-descended community organizer and resident of Flagstaff, AZ.

Brave Heart:

Our December 13 opinion piece asked whether forgiveness is possible, 129 years after Wounded Knee. Forgiveness has its challenges, but it is possible. The word wokintunze can be translated as “forgiveness” in English. It has a nuance when spoken in Lakota that means something like “forgiveness in the presence of the divine.”

Lakota communities are experiencing imbalance from the policies that forced our people onto reservations, massacred our ancestors, sent our children to boarding schools, took away our language, and placed us into impoverished economic conditions. After reading and reflecting on this for forty years, I know these policies were intended to shame who we are. This shame interferes with our sense of being and belonging. Many Lakota relatives are suffering from the trauma of these actions and wondering – how can we forgive when we are still hurting and angry?