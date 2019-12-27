Reaching across geographic, cultural, and generational differences, two friends discuss the challenges of forgiveness. Basil Brave Heart is an Oglala Lakota elder, Korean War Combat Veteran, and resident of the Pine Ridge Oglala Lakota Reservation. Hilary Giovale is a European-descended community organizer and resident of Flagstaff, AZ.
Brave Heart:
Our December 13 opinion piece asked whether forgiveness is possible, 129 years after Wounded Knee. Forgiveness has its challenges, but it is possible. The word wokintunze can be translated as “forgiveness” in English. It has a nuance when spoken in Lakota that means something like “forgiveness in the presence of the divine.”
Lakota communities are experiencing imbalance from the policies that forced our people onto reservations, massacred our ancestors, sent our children to boarding schools, took away our language, and placed us into impoverished economic conditions. After reading and reflecting on this for forty years, I know these policies were intended to shame who we are. This shame interferes with our sense of being and belonging. Many Lakota relatives are suffering from the trauma of these actions and wondering – how can we forgive when we are still hurting and angry?
Recently, historic apologies for the Wounded Knee Massacre have been shared with the communities of Cheyenne River and Pine Ridge. These apologies have taken the lid off of something painful, like doing an emotional surgery. The displacement, abandonment, and lies that denigrated our way of life are coming to the surface. Anger, anxiety and depression all arise as part of the process of forgiveness. These feelings come from the trauma that has not been worked through yet. This is a time for us to reach out to our communities and our spiritual traditions for support.
Forgiveness is one of the most profound and difficult things we can do. It takes prayer and commitment. Going through this process does not mean that the original difficulty goes away. As a Catholic boarding school survivor and veteran with PTSD, I know this to be true. All of the traumatic things that happened are still part of me. With divine assistance and ritual, we can take responsibility for our own healing as we move through the process of forgiveness.
Giovale:
My ancestors immigrated to this land from Europe beginning in the 1700’s. Some of them later received land grants and enslaved people. Learning about this helped me understand American history differently. The Doctrine of Discovery authorized European explorers to “discover” lands that were already inhabited. Manifest Destiny gave settlers the “divine right” to spread westward and claim ownership of land throughout this continent. These actions have had devastating consequences for Indigenous peoples.
Many Euro-Americans do not know this history, and do not understand the impacts our settlement continues to have. We have been taught myths that glorify our nation, instead of learning to look at the painful realities. The United States government dehumanized the original peoples of this land and built an economy based on slave labor. Today, corporate interests have enslaved our water, air, and earth, leading to climate change. The implications are present in every aspect of our society. The shame of it can be paralyzing.
Our challenge is learning to forgive our ancestors, and our own amnesia and denial. As Basil said, forgiveness is difficult. For those who come from legacies of perpetrating harm, forgiveness raises feelings of grief, anger, shame, and guilt. Working through these feelings only happens with grace. Forgiveness does not condone the harm, but it helps us wake up and move into supportive action. Forgiving our ancestors and ourselves helps Euro-Americans turn toward Indigenous and African American communities, to ask how we can become better relatives and allies.
Brave Heart:
Back in 1938, my grandma taught me about the power of forgiveness. Her teachings have been with me throughout my life. The meetings and ceremonies of apology and forgiveness that happened in the last year are a spark to ignite a long journey of intergenerational healing. By connecting with our breath and asking for spiritual assistance, all people can return to our original human blueprint of compassion, love, and equanimity. Our challenging work of forgiveness will create wholeness for ourselves and the future generations. Forgiveness is the password to our divinity.