The county has no authority to postpone property tax deadlines

My staff and I will do whatever we can to keep you safe and help you make your property tax payments on time. The drop-box can be accessed from outside while the building is closed to the public. Envelopes will be available that you can put your payment in before you place it into the drop box. The drop-box is secure and is checked frequently. My office will mail a receipt to every property owner who requests one when utilizing the drop-box option. You can also mail through the US Post Office or pay on line. To pay on line go to www.pennco.org to the Treasurer’s website. When using a credit card, the fee is 2.49%. You can pay by e-check for $1.95, which is a more cost-effective payment method.