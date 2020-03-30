The county has no authority to postpone property tax deadlines

During times of great struggle, South Dakotans prove time and time again what it means to be strong and resilient. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc all over the world and has now hit home in South Dakota. I know we will get through this challenging time and be a stronger South Dakota because of it.
The work continues in the Treasurer’s officer during the COVID-19 pandemic, but we must change how we interact with the public because of this unprecedented public health challenge. I ask citizens to please stay home and interact with our office by email, phone or by mail. Your health and safety are our top priority.
I want the taxpaying citizens of Pennington County to know the County has heard your concerns loud and clear and we continue to work diligently to find alternative solutions to help everyone through this challenging time.
The County Treasurer has the responsibility of collecting all taxes and fees. This includes 230 taxing entities in Pennington County alone. Municipalities, school districts, road districts, fire and ambulance districts, sanitary districts, etc. All receive their tax revenue from funds collected by the County Treasurer. The laws of our great State are such that neither the County Treasurer nor the County Commissioners have the legal authority to postpone any tax payment deadlines. The same applies to waiving penalty fees and interest on late payments. By South Dakota law, the State Legislature has the authority to alter the county tax collections deadlines.
My staff and I will do whatever we can to keep you safe and help you make your property tax payments on time. The drop-box can be accessed from outside while the building is closed to the public. Envelopes will be available that you can put your payment in before you place it into the drop box. The drop-box is secure and is checked frequently. My office will mail a receipt to every property owner who requests one when utilizing the drop-box option. You can also mail through the US Post Office or pay on line. To pay on line go to www.pennco.org to the Treasurer’s website. When using a credit card, the fee is 2.49%. You can pay by e-check for $1.95, which is a more cost-effective payment method.
I recognize these are challenging times for all. Your County Officials and staff are here to serve you and are committed to your safety. We will continue to monitor developments and adjust where necessary.
Please contact the Treasurer’s Office at 605-394-2163 for additional information. I also encourage you to submit your ideas, concerns and questions thru the County Website.
