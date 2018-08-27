Last Tuesday, the quiet morning air was broken by the shrill of a fire alarm at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home. Soon dozens of first responders were on scene and in action.
Fire engines pumped water on the building while victims were assessed, treated and evacuated all as part of the Fall River State Home Exercise.
This exercise was not a real emergency, but a drill to allow first responders the ability to practice a large scale emergency in the City of Hot Springs.
The event happens annually in Fall River County and rotates between Pine Hills, the State Veteran Home and Fall River Health Service to comply with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regulations.
The drill was as realistic as possible with victims located in and outside of the building with varying degrees of injuries. Victims included volunteers and manikins.
Volunteer victims had a variety of ailments and makeup to match, depicting burns, cuts and lacerations.
First responders managed the evacuation of victims, sending the injured to Fall River Health Services by ambulance, bus and helicopter.
Upon arrival to Fall River Health Services, the emergency room staff treated the wounded. The task of overseeing the E.R. was compounded as staff worked on the drill while prioritizing real patients who arrived at the hospital at the same time.
Once all the mock patients were checked in and accounted for, the drill ended as abruptly as it began.
Frank Maynard of Fall River County Emergency Management helped oversee the drill. He said, "The drill accomplished the projected outcomes of testing facility plans, procedures and standard operating guidelines. As always, there are some items identified for improvement, but overall, I feel the drill was a success."
Maynard said the word was put out about the drill, but dispatch still received a few nervous calls regarding all the activity, "I contacted both radio stations to put out a PSA when the sirens went off to alert folks of the drill. I know there have been individuals that called and wanted to know what was going on, but with the recent event(the Vineyard Fire), I think people are still apprehensive when the sirens go off."
Participating agencies included: the South Dakota State Veterans Home, Fall River Health Services, Pine Hills, Hot Springs Fire, Hot Springs Ambulance, Fall River Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, Hot Springs Police, volunteers, State Home Care Services, BHHCS (VA) Fire Department, Life Flight and others.