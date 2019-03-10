The Journey Museum and Learning Center presents, “The Big Adventures of a Little Press on the Prairie,” led by Nancy Tystad Koupal at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15.
Explore the lasting legacy of Laura Ingalls Wilder with the director of the Pioneer Girl Project and learn about more than 20 years of publishing as experienced by the South Dakota Historical Society Press.
Founded in 2010, the Pioneer Girl Project is dedicated to researching and publishing a comprehensive edition of “Pioneer Girl,” Wilder’s autobiography, and books dedicated to exploring her life and works.
The event is included with museum admission — $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and half-off for members. Call 394-6923 for reservations.