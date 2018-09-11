In an article published in a December, 2017, edition of the Chadron Record, Chadron resident Jack Nemeth was labeled the happiest sportsman in Western Nebraska upon having bagged a Big Horn Sheep after winning the 2017 Nebraska Game and parks Big Horn lottery tag. Now, less than a year removed from that hunt, he may be the luckiest sportsman, having won this year’s Game and Parks Combo lottery.
Nemeth, who typically buys into the lotteries each year, had no intention to win the Combo when he spent the $30 dollars for three entries, though he hadn’t expected to win the Big Horn lottery either.
“To me it’s a good contribution to a worthwhile cause,” Nemeth says of purchasing the entries.
For those keeping score at home, that’s about a $59 contribution he’s made between the two lotteries which netted him a Big Horn sheep tag, a deer tag, an antelope tag, and two turkey tags.
Lottery or no, Nemeth could have been found out in the field this fall. He typically purchases a muzzleloader and rifle tag each deer season, and also a turkey tag for each spring and fall season.
“I’ve been a deer hunter since I was 12-years old growing up in Pennsylvania,” Nemeth says.
More than pleased to have received the deer and turkey tags for his investment, the coveted reward for Nemeth is the antelope tag.
The 68-year old hunter typically puts in for an antelope tag each year in Sioux County, but missed out on earning a preference point toward his chosen hunting unit when he forgot to apply last year.
Now, with the lottery win, he won’t have to worry about preference points, or even which unit he’s eligible to hunt in, which is a real treat, Nemeth says, as he’d have been 72-years old before he’d have had enough points.
The tags awarded with the Combo permit are also good for two years, meaning he can be picky with his take. He plans to use a muzzleloader to fulfill the antelope tag.
His tremendous luck, and the once-in-a-lifetime experience he’s already had since winning the Big Horn lottery, isn’t lost on Nemeth. Jealous parties can at least take solace that the lottery picks have at least gone to a deserving party – a longtime hunter who knows the value of the opportunity.
“The older I get,” Nemeth says of his time spent hunting, “the more I just enjoy being out there.”
With that said, interested parties should keep their ears to the ground as Nemeth has already put in his entry to be among those awarded a shot at a mountain lion during the approved 2019 season.
If that happens, it might just be time to start getting suspicious.