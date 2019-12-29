The Monument begins to rise

Scull Construction, no stranger to large-scale construction projects in the region, will provide on-site supervisors and workers for the new arena.

But Mortenson has the credentials for arena and stadium construction on this scale, said Scull Construction owner Jim Scull.

“It’s a real big project for them. It’s a huge project for us,” he said. “We’re fortunate to be part of it and get to learn more about larger projects like this.”

Scull said a majority of subcontractors, still in the bidding process as of early December, are locally or regionally based.

“I love local projects, so we work very hard to make sure our local people have a good chance of getting all this,” Scull said. “It’s worked really well so far.”

Richardson said the majority of the structure will be up by the end of the year, with more precast concrete sections yet to be placed before roof trusses can be completed and the arena’s roof.

“There is a coordination effort between precast (concrete) and structural steel before the roof can go on,” he said.

The new arena is slated for completion in the fall of 2021.