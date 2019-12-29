The Monument begins to rise

The Monument, Rapid City’s new civic arena, will rise slowly but surely in the coming months.
Construction of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center’s 10,000-seat, $130-million addition began in November with early dirt work west of the civic center’s Don Barnett Arena.
Once preliminary construction phases, including removal of the parking lot asphalt, excavation and installation of electrical and other utilities allows, the pouring of deep concrete footings is scheduled to commence in mid-February.
“That’s a huge milestone for us, really kicking off the above-ground aspect of the project,” said Dave Richardson, senior project manager M.A. Mortenson Company of Minneapolis, which is working with Scull Construction of Rapid City on the project.
Workers will begin erecting structural steel, the skeleton of the new 250,000-square-foot building, in mid-May.
“That’s when we start going vertical with the structure. You’ll start to see the arena take the shape of what all the designers and team have looked forward to,” Richardson said.
By mid-summer, workers will begin lifting into place precast-stepped concrete sections, which will serve as a base for the arena's seating, Richardson said.
Once construction hits full stride between 200 and 300 workers representing more than a dozen subcontractors will bring the project from ground level to its city skyline-altering height of nearly 80 feet, dwarfing the 50-foot-tall Barnett Arena by the end of the year.
Scull Construction, no stranger to large-scale construction projects in the region, will provide on-site supervisors and workers for the new arena.
But Mortenson has the credentials for arena and stadium construction on this scale, said Scull Construction owner Jim Scull.
“It’s a real big project for them. It’s a huge project for us,” he said. “We’re fortunate to be part of it and get to learn more about larger projects like this.”
Scull said a majority of subcontractors, still in the bidding process as of early December, are locally or regionally based.
“I love local projects, so we work very hard to make sure our local people have a good chance of getting all this,” Scull said. “It’s worked really well so far.”
Richardson said the majority of the structure will be up by the end of the year, with more precast concrete sections yet to be placed before roof trusses can be completed and the arena’s roof.
“There is a coordination effort between precast (concrete) and structural steel before the roof can go on,” he said.
The new arena is slated for completion in the fall of 2021.
In July, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center name, in use since the facility opened in 1977, will be retired.
A 10-year, $3.6-million agreement signed in November grants Monument Health, formerly Regional Health of Rapid City, naming rights for the entire civic center, which includes the new arena. It will then be named The Monument.
Richardson heads a dozen Mortenson staffers assembled from across the nation for the project. He and two others are from Colorado. Others come from the East Coast, West Coast and as far away as Alabama.
Working from office space inside the civic center saves both the cost of a portable office as well as the additional exterior space needed for civic center event parking, Baltzer said.
M.A. Mortenson Company operates 11 regional U.S. offices and has projects ranging from aviation to sustainable energy to real estate and transportation completed or underway in Canada, China, Japan, Guam, Brazil and Northern Ireland.
The company’s sports and entertainment construction division includes a roster of high-profile projects, among them US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, home of the Minnesota Vikings; Allianz Field, home of Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United; Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, soon to be completed home field for the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders; and Chase Center in San Francisco.
“We already knew who they were,” said civic center executive director Craig Baltzer. “They’re one of the leaders in building these kinds of facilities in the country.”
Additionally, Mortenson is well-versed in working with existing arenas and stadiums as they expand.
“They have a lot of experience at working in their scheduling with the rest of a building that’s currently operating,” Baltzer said. “That was one of their big selling points when we hired them.”
Those efforts in coordination and detail will get an early test, with the annual 10-day run of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo filling the civic center from Friday, Jan. 31, to Sunday, Feb 9.
“The complexity is ensuring the operations are uninterrupted here. It’s a matter of close coordination and attention to detail of what they are doing,” Richardson said.
The Stock Show run is also bookended by days of preparation before and clean-up afterwards.
Baltzer said the west parking areas now closed for construction served as holding pens for livestock during the stock show.
The civic center is working with the Sutton family, organizers of the stock show, along with the Central States Fair to provide livestock.
The civic center and construction crews will also provide temporary roadways for truck access and walkways and signage for pedestrian access.
Richardson and Baltzer also know this year’s construction goals will be completely different from the schedule in 2021 as the project heads for completion.
“We’ll have to go through this process again and figure it out for next year,” Baltzer said.