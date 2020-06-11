The opioid epidemic and harm reduction remains in full force

The number of opioid-use disorders and overdose deaths continues to be a concern. Numerous states across the nation have reported a swell in opioid-related mortality—much of it connected to non-pharmaceutical fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. The American Medical Association issued a brief indicating more than 20 states have reported increases in opioid-related deaths. The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating, resulting in economic despair, increased suicide, drug addiction, relapse, and overdose-related deaths.
The country continues to remain in an overdose crisis. More than two million Americans are abusing pain medication, and roughly 130 people die every day from an opioid-related death. In 2018 over 46,000 Americans died from an opioid-related overdose death. Also, COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on vulnerable populations, such as homeless drug users. Some cities in California have taken extreme measures to isolate and house members of the homeless community. Overall, anyone with a drug or alcohol addiction is facing unique challenges.
Someone who uses drugs is more likely to be alienated from current information about how to stay safe and access treatment. People struggling with addiction are also immunocompromised and have reduced access to healthcare. Someone who is already vulnerable is more vulnerable now because of the pandemic and extreme lockdowns. There will be an upswing in the number of people who need help with opioid addiction. Most states are beginning to lift restrictions, which could see access to treatment opening. Yet, the damage is done, and with eased restrictions on methadone prescribing, we could also see more people becoming dependent on this medication.
Currently, many of the state-funded treatment resources have not been able to receive the funding they need. Private drug and alcohol treatment programs are also struggling and have had to adapt to new health regulations and social distancing, while some have had to close their doors entirely. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder for drug addicts to buy illegal drugs, increasing the need for proper detox and treatment. The average detox programs are already at capacity, and most states have embraced further harm reduction practices during the pandemic.
Yet, the indicators and trends are there—the pandemic may have started a new wave of the opioid epidemic. Unfortunately, the most common solution or band-aid is more prescription medication. The government has stepped in to increase supply and reduce restrictions, essentially continuing to keep people on drugs. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a crapshoot for anyone struggling with opioid addiction or someone in recovery.
Despite all of this, treatment centers are adapting, healthcare professionals are taking advantage of eased restrictions, and some people are receiving the support they need. Looking toward the future, this could be the time to implement more measures to help people become entirely drug-free—increase the number of treatment beds, medically supervised detox, and help people wean off methadone and buprenorphine once treatment is complete. It is hard enough for someone to stop using drugs, but it can be far more challenging to stop using methadone or other similar medications.
Nickolaus Hayes is a healthcare professional in the field of substance abuse and addiction recovery. He utilizes his experience in his writing to provide an expert viewpoint. His primary focus is spreading awareness by educating individuals on the topics surrounding substance abuse. He is a featured author of the healthcare website Addicted.org.
