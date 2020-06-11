The opioid epidemic and harm reduction remains in full force

Currently, many of the state-funded treatment resources have not been able to receive the funding they need. Private drug and alcohol treatment programs are also struggling and have had to adapt to new health regulations and social distancing, while some have had to close their doors entirely. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder for drug addicts to buy illegal drugs, increasing the need for proper detox and treatment. The average detox programs are already at capacity, and most states have embraced further harm reduction practices during the pandemic.

Yet, the indicators and trends are there—the pandemic may have started a new wave of the opioid epidemic. Unfortunately, the most common solution or band-aid is more prescription medication. The government has stepped in to increase supply and reduce restrictions, essentially continuing to keep people on drugs. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a crapshoot for anyone struggling with opioid addiction or someone in recovery.