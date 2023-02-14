There are times that hockey is more than hockey; times when the game transcends the sport and touches players, staff and the community.

One of those times is this weekend.

The Rapid City Rush will take on the Toledo Walleye on Saturday, the final in a three-game series and one of the biggest fundraisers of the year — Rush Fights Cancer Night.

Everything from the jerseys they wear right down to the ice itself is special.

Before the boys don their blades, the community will have the chance to get out on the ice and paint the names of those affected by cancer. On Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5 - 7 p.m., people can come to the Ice Arena at The Monument for free to put their loved ones' names on the ice, where it'll stay for Friday and Saturday night's games.

"So many people have been affected by cancer with their family, personally, or someone that they love. It's pretty much a universal, horrible truth," said Brian Gardner, manager of media relations and broadcasting, Rapid City Rush.

Last year was Gardner's first "Paint the Ice" with the Rush. His advice? Get there early.

"They're ready to go, you know, because they want to get their spot that is close to where they're going to sit so they can see it," he said.

In addition to the purple-painted ice, the team will wear specialty jerseys. Each has a patch where they can write the name of a loved one they're fighting for, a personalized element that really gets the guys involved. Those jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds going to the Monument Health Foundation.

Gardner said it's a powerful thing and a big night for staff as well; a game with a truly universal theme.

Saturday's "Rush Fight Cancer" game night is sponsored by Vitalant. Puck drop is 7:05 p.m. For tickets visit: rapidcityrush.com.