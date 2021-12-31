 Skip to main content
YEAR IN REVIEW

The Rapid City Journal's top 10 online sports stories of 2021

Stevens football celebration (copy)

Seniors Myles Schmaltz (23) and Jevon McNabb (44) lead the Rapid City Stevens Raiders and their fans in a post-game celebration after knocking off Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

Here are the top sports stories that attracted the most pageviews in 2021.

10. Red Cloud tops Lakota Tech for LNI championship in OT thriller

R1.jpg (copy)

The Red Cloud girls basketball team celebrates their overtime win over Lakota Tech in the finals of the Lakota Nation Invitational at Summit Arena.

For the conclusion of the Lakota Nation Invitational, which came roaring back after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Crusaders and Tatanka battled into the night at Summit Arena. 

9. Rapid City’s Brady Devries, home for Christmas, starts as Utah goalie and beats Rush in OT

Devries

Former Rushmore Thunder goalie and Rapid City native Brady Devries got called into action as an emergency goalie as the Rapid City Rush hosted the Utah Grizzlies Wednesday at the Monument Ice Arena. Devries got the win in overtime.

Just two days ago, the 19-year-old from Rapid City, who just so happened to be home from college for Christmas, started in net for the Utah Grizzlies in an emergency goalie situation...and won.

8. Stevens’ last-minute push falls short as Central girls pull off upset road win

Fighting for the ball (copy)

Rapid City Central's Sadie Glade and Aaliyah Jones (from left) fight for the ball with Rapid City Stevens' Jaden Matkins and Jill Delzer at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

In a rare December meeting, these two rivals squared off and gave spectators an entertaining game at Carold Heier Gymnasium. They'll meet again Jan. 28 at Naasz Gym.

7. Lance Pearson remains Central wrestling coach after RCAS withdraws allegations

Lance Hug (lead) (copy)

Rapid City Central head wrestling coach Lance Pearson embraces a supporter outside the Rapid City Education Center after the RCAS Board of Education dropped their action to not renew Coach Pearson's contract during the RCAS Board of Education's executive session on May 3.

After parents raised questions over the beloved coach's alleged dismissal over COVID-19 protocols, a hearing was slated to take place, but instead Rapid City Area Schools withdrew its allegations.

6. Central girls upset No. 1 Stevens in rematch; Raider boys get season sweep of Cobblers

Kylea Becker (copy)

Kylea Becker (left) celebrates scoring the go-ahead goal for Rapid City Central in the Cobblers' win over Rapid City Stevens on Sept. 21 at Sioux Park.

In another Central-Stevens rivalry game, this time in soccer, the Cobblers topped the No. 1 ranked Raiders 2-1. In the boys game, Central scored a late goal to put the pressure on Stevens, which eked out a 2-1 victory.

5. Raiders wrestle way to fourth straight Region 4A title

Region 4A Wrestling Tournament (copy)

Kelton Olson of Sturgis finishes a takedown on Jacob McCormick of Rapid City Stevens during their 132-pound championship match as part of the Region 4A wrestling tournament Feb. 20 at Carold Heier Gym.

Stevens topped Sturgis by 31 points to secure another regional championship.

4. Stevens misses chance at state title, loses championship on PKs

Loss reaction (copy)

The Rapid City Stevens girls soccer team react to losing the Class AA state championship against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

In a brutal way to loose a title game, the Raiders girls soccer team had two shots at clinching the championship on penalty kicks but missed them both, as Roosevelt earned the win

3. Despite a 4th ACL tear, STM's Jed Sullivan is still playing football. How?

090821-sullivan-04.jpg (copy)

Jed Sullivan suffered a fourth ACL tear this summer and thought his senior football season at St. Thomas More was over. But after meeting with a distinguished doctor, Sullivan delayed surgery to play for his father, Wayne Sullivan, a final time. 

An uplifting story on the mind-boggling accomplishment of the St. Thomas More senior, who was able play his senior season despite a plethora of knee injuries.

2. Lakota Tech girls play 1st-ever home game and put on a show for inaugural fans

120321-lakotatech-005.JPG (copy)

Lakota Tech's Tobi Carlow (12) and Moriah Morisette laugh together during free throws at the Tatanka's first-ever home game Dec. 3 in Pine Ridge.

Lakota Tech High School opened in the fall of 2020, and its athletic teams began as well, but due to the Pine Ridge Reservation's closure because of COVID-19, its teams couldn't host home games. That changed this fall, and the Tatanka beat Cheyenne-Eagle by 75 points in its inaugural home game.

1. Stevens snaps 12-game losing streak, upsets No. 3 Roosevelt

Cel 3.jpg (copy)

The Rapid City Stevens student section rushed the field after the Raiders upset Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

After a losing skid that dated back three seasons, the Rapid City Stevens football finally earned a win, beating Sioux Falls Roosevelt 43-33 and giving head coach Michael Scott his first victory with the program.

