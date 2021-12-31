The Rapid City Journal's top 10 online sports stories of 2021

Here are the top sports stories that attracted the most pageviews in 2021.

10. Red Cloud tops Lakota Tech for LNI championship in OT thriller

For the conclusion of the Lakota Nation Invitational, which came roaring back after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Crusaders and Tatanka battled into the night at Summit Arena.

9. Rapid City’s Brady Devries, home for Christmas, starts as Utah goalie and beats Rush in OT

Just two days ago, the 19-year-old from Rapid City, who just so happened to be home from college for Christmas, started in net for the Utah Grizzlies in an emergency goalie situation...and won.

8. Stevens’ last-minute push falls short as Central girls pull off upset road win

In a rare December meeting, these two rivals squared off and gave spectators an entertaining game at Carold Heier Gymnasium. They'll meet again Jan. 28 at Naasz Gym.

7. Lance Pearson remains Central wrestling coach after RCAS withdraws allegations

After parents raised questions over the beloved coach's alleged dismissal over COVID-19 protocols, a hearing was slated to take place, but instead Rapid City Area Schools withdrew its allegations.

6. Central girls upset No. 1 Stevens in rematch; Raider boys get season sweep of Cobblers

In another Central-Stevens rivalry game, this time in soccer, the Cobblers topped the No. 1 ranked Raiders 2-1. In the boys game, Central scored a late goal to put the pressure on Stevens, which eked out a 2-1 victory.

5. Raiders wrestle way to fourth straight Region 4A title

Stevens topped Sturgis by 31 points to secure another regional championship.

4. Stevens misses chance at state title, loses championship on PKs

In a brutal way to loose a title game, the Raiders girls soccer team had two shots at clinching the championship on penalty kicks but missed them both, as Roosevelt earned the win.

3. Despite a 4th ACL tear, STM's Jed Sullivan is still playing football. How?

An uplifting story on the mind-boggling accomplishment of the St. Thomas More senior, who was able play his senior season despite a plethora of knee injuries.

2. Lakota Tech girls play 1st-ever home game and put on a show for inaugural fans

Lakota Tech High School opened in the fall of 2020, and its athletic teams began as well, but due to the Pine Ridge Reservation's closure because of COVID-19, its teams couldn't host home games. That changed this fall, and the Tatanka beat Cheyenne-Eagle by 75 points in its inaugural home game.

1. Stevens snaps 12-game losing streak, upsets No. 3 Roosevelt

After a losing skid that dated back three seasons, the Rapid City Stevens football finally earned a win, beating Sioux Falls Roosevelt 43-33 and giving head coach Michael Scott his first victory with the program.

