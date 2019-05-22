Now in its eighth season, the Southern Hills Community Theatre will once again entertain crowds in Hot Springs this summer.
SideQuests: The Princess & The Peasant, the theater’s summer production written and directed by Theater President Justin Gausman and assistant directed by Tom Powers, will premier June 20 through 22 and 27-29 at 7:00p.m., at the Mueller Center in Hot Springs.
In a message to the Hot Springs Star, the production is described as a “fun fantasy adventure spoof inspired by stories like "The Princess Bride" and "Shrek." Blink the Peasant has taken a vow to never be or do anything important, but a missing princess, heroic adventurers, and evildoers bent on taking over the kingdom keep getting in his way. Can the mysterious young woman, Rana, teach Blink it's okay to be a hero sometimes, or will his stubbornness cause the whole kingdom to go down the tube? Full of twists that you'll never see coming, "SideQuests" is a must-see live comedy for the whole family.
The production is Gausman’s third original piece. Actors are Southern Hills area performers and the theatre itself is run by volunteers as a 501©3 non-profit organization.
The theatre will also present a dinner theater October 18, 19 and 20 at 5:30 p.m., at Woolly’s Grill and Cellar. The production presented has yet to be determined.
To stay up to date on theater events or for more information, visit the theatre’s website at www.shct.org and follow them on Facebook.