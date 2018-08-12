Hello, my name is Gray Hughes, and I am the newest Hot Springs Star reporter.
I am coming to the area from the Eastern Shore of Maryland where I worked for a network of daily and weekly newspapers called DelmarvaNow.
I covered a wide variety of topics, including the environment, schools, human interest stories and local, county and state government.
I am an award-winning journalist. In 2016, my piece on beach replenishment -- the process by which beaches are built back up to protect the mainland – and whether the price tag attached won the Maryland-Delaware-District of Columbia Best in Show for Environmental Reporting, beating out stories from papers such as the Washington Post and Baltimore Sun.
Again in 2017, I won first place for environmental reporting from the Maryland-Delaware-District of Columbia Press Association for daily papers with circulation under 20,000 for his story on 100-year storms.
I am very excited to start covering the southern Black Hills. I enjoy the outdoors, especially skiing and hiking.
I am a big fan of sports of all kinds. I played lacrosse in high school, and I am an avid fan of all Philadelphia sports, Penn State football, Villanova basketball and University of Maryland lacrosse.
I was born in Philadelphia and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland when I was four.
My parents moved to Rapid City in 2015. My mother is a hospice doctor for Regional Health Care, my step-dad owns a construction company and my sister is going into her junior year at Stevens High School.
I am a 2016 graduate of Washington College, a liberal arts school in Chestertown, Maryland. I majored English and minored in political science. I received honors on his senior thesis, which evaluated the correlation between literary movements and political movements between 1790 and 1870.
In college, I was involved in Greek life and was a member of Best Buddies, a non-profit that worked with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities that promotes one-to-one friendships.
I also worked for my college’s communications and public relations office, writing press releases and working with departments on campus to enhance their visibility on the web.
Above all, I enjoy reporting, interacting with different types of communities and bringing people the news. I had an editor that once said: “Being a reporter isn’t something you want to do. Being a reporter is something you need to do.”
I am very excited to be bringing the kind people of the Hot Springs the news.