The wonders of Wind Cave

To celebrate the first National Park Service fee-free day of 2023, the Journal took a trip Monday to Wind Cave National Park in the Southern Black Hills.

In 1903, Wind Cave became the first cave designated as a National Park. Since exploration began, 163 miles of the cave system have been mapped — but scientists estimate that's only about 10% of its actual size. The nearly 34,000 acres of forest that make up the park are home to coyotes, rabbits, bison — and plenty of other creatures.

Wind Cave is the center of the Lakota emergence story, adding to its significance. In 1881, Tom and Jesse Bingham heard wind on an otherwise calm day, tracing the source of the sound to a hole in the ground. Later that year, Black Hills pioneer Frank Herbert made the first written record of a trip into Wind Cave.

There are four other fee-free opportunities to take advantage of visiting Wind Cave National Park in 2023:

Sat., April 22 - celebrating the beginning of National Parks Week

Fri., Aug. 4 - marking the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Sat., Sept. 23 - celebrating National Public Lands Day

Sat., Nov. 11 - celebrating Veterans Day