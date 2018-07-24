040
June 28, 2018
MINUTES OF REGULAR MEETING OF DIRECTORS
unapproved
The regular meeting of Directors of June 28, 2018 at 1:00 PM.
The meeting was called to order by the president, Wayne Cobb. Directors who answered the roll call were, Wayne Cobb, Terry Terrell, Marcus Sandberg, Lee Ahrens, Gary Fuchser, Bruce Troester, and Robert Rickenbach.
Also present were Chance Briscoe, manager; Arlene Lahaye, office manager; Ron Olson, operations manager; Les Tlustos, consumer services; and Terry Curtiss, District Counsel.
The Open Meeting Law posting was acknowledged.
All votes are unanimous upon a roll call vote unless noted.
A motion was made by Bruce Troester, seconded by Robert Rickenbach to accept the order of business as published and supplemented at this meeting; motion carried.
A motion was made by Terry Terrell, seconded by Marcus Sandberg, that the minutes of the meeting held May 24th be approved as published and provided to all directors on June 21st; motion carried.
The Board reviewed the Check Register and Payroll Summary for the month of May.
Chance discussed the complaint DMEA filed under Tri-State Board Policy 316. DMEA’s complaint alleges that Tri-State has refused to provide DMEA with information relating to the 2016 withdrawal of a former Tri-State member, and DMEA is requesting equitable terms for withdrawal from Tri-State.
Chance discussed the CFC Integrity Fund request. The purpose of the Integrity Fund is to support cooperatives/public powers facing territorial integrity issues, as well as other challenges that threaten their ability to exist under their business model. A motion was made by Robert Rickenbach, seconded by Gary Fuchser to elect 5% of the 2018 CFC Capital Credit Retirement be retained by CFC for the Integrity Fund; motion carried.
Arlene reviewed the May financial and Work Order reports. Chance reviewed the load charts for May and discussed the load factor for the month. A motion was made by Bruce Troester, seconded by Lee Ahrens to accept the May financial reports; motion carried.
Ron reviewed the Safety Statistics for May. NRPPD has worked 77,990 hours without a lost time accident. The training that occurred during the month was reviewed. The accidents and incidents for the month of May were discussed, and the July preliminary Safety Meeting Agenda was reviewed. A motion was made by Robert Rickenbach, seconded by Gary Fuchser to accept the May Safety Report; motion carried. Ron informed the Board that Brian O’Bannon has resigned as western Nebraska’s instructor for JT & S.
Ron reviewed the May Outage Report. There were 710 customers out during the month for a total of 423 customer hours. The main cause was due to lightning.
Ron stated that he has submitted a letter of intent for FEMA the Mitigation Funds. Ron plans to submit a proposed rebuild of line north of Gordon of approximately $300,000 to NEMA for Grant Funds, that if accepted would reimburse 75% of the rebuild cost.
A discussion was held on disconnects on irrigation systems and the cost to install a disconnect switch on all irrigations systems. The consensus of the Board was they agreed that the disconnect switch could be of value to both the customer and NRPPD when the irrigator needed to have work done on the irrigation system. The staff was directed to continue to develop a plan to accomplish the plan of disconnects.
Chance reported on the NREA Managers’ Meeting. Discussions were held on after storm and Mutual Aid and how requests for Aid should be handled.
Chance informed the Board of a joint efforts of NRECA and Federated Insurance on a Commitment to Zero Contacts program. Studies have shown that incidents have decreased, but contacts have gone up. The program focuses on four areas 1) Cover ups 2) PPE 3) slowdown 4) job briefings. NRPPD will promote these areas of safety among the lineman through NRPPD’s safety program.
Chance discussed Net Metering/Time of Use with the Board. NRPPD is currently working with NISC to solve programming issues with Net Metering/TOU calculations.
Chance informed the Board of Federated Insurance’s request the NRPPD change the verbiage in the By-Laws to allow for arbitration to resolve disputes. Chance stated that Terry Curtiss brought up some issues that need to be looked at further before it is brought back to the Board for further discussion.
NRPPD has received a request from NEWBA for a contribution to their organization. A discussion was held and it was the consensus of the Board not to make a contribution until benefits are recognized in our area.
Gary Fuchser reported on the Tri-State June Board Meeting. Gary stated that Tri-State’s annual budget process will begin at the July meeting. Gary also stated that the Tri-State directors had a strategic planning session and felt it was a better session than in past years.
Terry Terrell reported on Safety Meeting he attended with Hector Hernandez who discussed situations on how to handle irate customers and aggressive dogs. All NRPPD employees attended along with employees from Midwest Electric ECC, Chimney Rock PPD, Roosevelt PPD, Wheat Belt PPD and PREMA. It was a very interesting meeting.
There being no further business to come before the Board, the president declared the meeting adjourned at 3:06 PM.
Approved:
Signed:
President
Secretary
Publish July 25, 2018
043
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
July 16, 2018
2018 PROPERTY VALUATION PROTESTS SUMMARY
Pursuant to Section 77-1502 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes, the Dawes County Board of Commissioners convened as a Board of Equalization on July 16, 2018 at 8:59 A.M. in the former county courtroom located at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska to hear and read into record the 2018 property valuation protests and make a final determination on the valuation change requests. Twenty-Eight (28) parcels were filed for protest. During the scheduled sessions, the Board heard testimony/viewed evidence from Protesters’ requesting valuation changes.
Roll was called and the following Board members were present: Jake Stewart, Webb Johnson and Vic Rivera. Also present was Deputy Assessor, Cheryl Dunn and Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk. The Deputy Assessor was sworn into record prior to commencement of hearings and all individuals scheduled to meet with the Board of Equalization were sworn into record. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by publication in the Chadron Record and Crawford Clipper. A copy of the proof of publication is on file in the office of the County Clerk. Notice of the meeting was given to the members and copy of agenda is on record in the office of the County Clerk. All proceedings of the meeting which are open to public and tape-recorded are on file in the Clerk’s office. Evidence available during proceedings included the 2018 Reports and Opinions of the Property Tax Administrator. Protests along with evidence submitted will be placed on file in the Assessor’s office. Information concerning decisions of the Board will be transcribed to property cards by the Assessor’s office and are available for public inspection during normal business hours. Valuation protests not appearing before the Board were read into record on July 16, 2018.
Commissioner Stewart read into record 19 parcels filed for protest. At 10:20 A.M. Cheryl Dunn, Deputy Assessor, presented clerical corrections numbered 1-33 for the Board review and approval. Upon review of all clerical corrections presented Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, moved to approve clerical correction #’s 1-33 as presented. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Appointments continued until 11:00 A.M. at which time the Board went back to review each protest submitted and evidence thereof before rendering a decision. Lindy Coleman, Assessor, joined the meeting at 11:15 A.M. to assist the Board in the decision process. The Board of Equalization adjourned at 11:39 A.M.
*Decisions of the Board of Equalization Valuation Protest Hearings will be mailed to all individuals submitting protest(s) by August 01, 2018. If a Protester is dissatisfied with the board’s decision, a copy of the report sent and the property record file may be used to complete an appeal to the Tax Equalization and Review Commission. Forms to appeal are available in the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
Jake Stewart, Chairman
Publish July 25, 2018