019
Notice of Organization
of
R. G. Hinman Trucking, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Robert G. Hinman has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be R. G. Hinman Trucking, LLC.
2. Duration. The period of duration of the company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The Company is organized to own, operate, and maintain a trucking business for the transportation of livestock, cattle, hay, and any other property of every kind and nature and to engage in the transportation of property of every class and all purposes related thereto, and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability Company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is: 519 King Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
5. Designated Agent . The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is: Robert G. Hinman, 519 King Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in its members in proportion to their contribution of the capital in the Company, as adjusted from time to time to properly reflect any annual contributions or withdrawals by its members, and in a Management Board, elected annually by the members.
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Cullers, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third, PO Box 1070 | Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339 | mwatson@chadronlaw.com
Publish July 11, 18, 25, 2018
039
Notice of Organization
of
Howard Housing & Rentals, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Mikael L. Howard has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Howard Housing & Rentals, LLC.
2. Duration. The period of duration of the company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The Company is organized to acquire by purchase, lease, gift, devise, or otherwise, and to own, use, hold, sell, convey, exchange, lease, mortgage, improve, develop, manage and maintain real estate, and to lease interests in land and to own, hold, improve, develop, manage and rent such real estate so acquired and all purposes related thereto, and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability Company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is: 133 Mears Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
5. Designated Agent . The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is: Mikael L. Howard, 133 Mears Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in its members in proportion to their contribution of the capital in the Company, as adjusted from time to time to properly reflect any annual contributions or withdrawals by its members, and in a Management Board, elected annually by the members.
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Cullers, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third, PO Box 1070 | Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339 | mwatson@chadronlaw.com
Publish July 25, Aug. 1, 8, 2018