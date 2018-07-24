031
Notice for Bids
The Dawes County Board of Commissioners will be accepting bids for hauling a total of 8,000 tons of gravel to be stockpiled northeast of Chadron, Nebraska, from Simon Materials (Formally Hill’s Material) in Hot Springs, S.D. Bid sheets with specifications may be obtained at the Dawes County Clerk’s Office, 451 Main Street, Chadron, NE, 69337, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All bids must be received by certified mail or hand-delivered in a sealed envelope clearly marked “Gravel Hauling Bids” no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 10, 2018, to the Dawes County Clerk’s Office. Bids will be publicly opened at 10:00 a.m. on August 14, 2018, during a regular meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners. Dawes County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to refuse or reject any and all bids and waive any informalities or technicalities.
ADVERTISEMENT for BIDS
Sealed Bids will be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission at the Engineering Division Office, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68503, for the following project at the time listed:
BID DATE AND TIME: August 14, 2018 @ 3:00 P.M.
PROJECT: Cowboy Trail Resurfacing – Clinton to Rushville
LOCATION: Cowboy Trail – Clinton NE to Rushville NE
NEAR: Clinton, Nebraska
COUNTY: Sheridan
Bids will be publicly opened, read aloud, and tabulated at the time and place specified.
Bidding Documents are on file at the Engineering Division Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, phone (402) 471-5548. Interested Prime Contractors/Bidders may obtain copies of the Bid Documents at the website; http://apps.outdoornebraska.gov/projects for downloadable PDF files.
Federal funds will be used to assist in development of the project.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reserve the right to accept or reject any or all Bids and to waive any or all informalities or irregularities.
NEBRASKA GAME and PARKS COMMISSION
BY: JAMES N. DOUGLAS – Director
