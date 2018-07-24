008
Notice of Trustee’s Sale
The following described property will be sold at public auction by Rural Housing Service, Rural Development, United States Department of Agriculture, Trustee, to the highest bidder at the East door of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, in the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, on August 16, 2018, at 11:30 am MT.
Legal Description:
Lot 3, Block 35, Western Town Lot Company’s Third Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska.
This has the address of 124 Ann Street, Chadron, NE 69337
The terms of the sale require at least $2,500 down with the balance due within 7 calendar days from the date of sale. Payment must be made by cashiers or certified check. The property is being sold “as is” and subject to any prior liens, outstanding taxes, assessments and valid easements, right-of-way, mineral leases, mineral reservations, and mineral conveyances of record. The purchaser shall be responsible for all applicable fees or taxes, including the documentary stamp tax. This sale is made without warranty as to title or condition of the property
Dated the 13th day of June, 2018
Rural Housing Service (Rural Development)
United States Department of Agriculture,
Trustee
/s/ Thomas B. Herron
Director of the Default Management Branch
USDA Centralized Servicing Center
4300 Goodfellow Blvd, Bldg 105, FC-215
St. Louis, MO 63120
Publish July 4, 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1, 2018
020
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of Executions issued by the Clerk of the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, wherein Chadron Federal Credit Union, is Plaintiff and Jered Kearns, is Defendant, I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash in the parking lot at the Chadron Federal Credit Union in said County and State on the 2nd day of August, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., the following described vehicle:
1999 Dodge Ram Truck 2500, VIN#3B7KF2361XG173180
To satisfy a judgment in the amounts of $1,198.81 and $12,366.04 together with interest, costs and expenses of sale, less payments made, if any. The vehicle can be viewed starting at 9:00 a.m. on the date of the sale at the Chadron Federal Credit Union parking lot. Vehicle sold as is, no warranties. Buyer must return any personal property found in the vehicle to the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office.
Terms of Sale: Payment in full due date of sale. All bids must be in person or their designee (no phone or mail-in bids).
Dawes County Sheriff
Karl Dailey
Publish July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1, 2018