The Dawes County Agricultural Society will hold its annual budget meeting July 25, 2018, at 7 p.m. in the Dawes County 4-H Building at the Dawes County Fairgrounds in Chadron, Nebraska.

Publish July 18, 25, 2018

NOTICE OF TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 o’clock P.M., Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continually current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.

Dated this 25th day of July, 2018.

Robert Rickenbach

Secretary

Publish July 25, 2018

