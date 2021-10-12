THEIRS: A do-over on social studies standards

But when those proposed standards were released several weeks later, they had been greatly revised. Harens said only two sentences of the preamble had been kept, with the rest rewritten. Also, “they eliminate(d), I think it was, three-fourths of the Native American standards,” he said. “We were told to do one thing. We did it, and they took it away. That’s why we were so shocked.”

Harens said efforts to find out who authorized those changes have made little headway. But he said the fact that the final document closely mirrors the 1776 Project recommendations — which he said “whitewashes” U.S. history and “massively skip(s) over the indigenous population in the United States” — likely offers some guidance.

“It’s basically the 1776 Project or comments that (Noem) has made,” Harens said. “Somebody had to tell the Department of Education to make those changes, and it wasn’t somebody in the Department of Education. I don’t know who it was, but I can make a guess.”

The uproar over this has been quite strong, and Noem, who had earlier put a delay on the process, pulled the plug last week and announced a do-over.

“Our focus remains the same: ensuring that South Dakota students learn a true and honest account of American and South Dakota history,” the governor said.