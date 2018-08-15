Giving birth to a child is one of the most dangerous things a young woman in this country can do.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists pregnancy and childbirth as the sixth-leading cause of death for women ages 20 to 34 — more deadly than the flu, pneumonia or diabetes for this demographic.
The United States is the "most dangerous place to give birth in the developed world," according to a recent USA Today investigation that reviewed safety records and court documents and examined the cases of 150 women.
This is unfathomable in 21st century America. It is unacceptable. And it is avoidable.
The investigation found women are too frequently dying because hospitals fail to adopt and follow simple, long-known safety measures. Women bleed until their organs shut down. Their untreated high blood pressure leads to strokes. They die of preventable clots and infections.
Hospitals are not required to report information about maternal safety measures and don't want to talk about them. Half of the 75 hospitals that reporters contacted refused to discuss their practices related to childbirth.
A woman may not be able to know whether she can have confidence in a hospital she is entrusting with her life and her child's life.
What is known: Each year, 50,000 women in this country are severely harmed in childbirth and 700 die. That is 26.4 deaths for every 100,000 live births. To understand just how high that is, note that there are 6.4 deaths in Japan, 7.3 in Canada and 7.8 in France.
Comparing maternal death data between states can be difficult due to differences in reporting requirements and the definition of a maternal death. But the information available from the Iowa Department of Public Health raises questions about what is going on in this state.
Provisional vital statistics data for 2017 show 26.2 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in Iowa. These deaths are defined as "due to complications of pregnancy, labor, delivery, or puerperium," the weeks following birth when a mother's organs are returning to normal.
Another state vital records report shows there were 12 maternal deaths in 2016, more than double the number a decade ago and the highest number since 1964, when there were 13 deaths.
How can as many women die in childbirth now as did before this country sent a man to the moon?
A maternal review study committee whose members are appointed and staffed by the Iowa Medical Society meets every three years to review deaths. It issued its most recent report in 2016 and determined that five of the 20 maternal mortality cases reviewed were preventable and one was "probably preventable."
The committee identified several measures that can be taken, including medication to prevent seizures and implementing so-called "safety bundles" of data-driven tools and resources in birthing hospitals.
USA Today determined hospitals could avoid injuries and deaths for about half the women who experience them if relatively simple actions were taken.
High blood pressure can be treated with medication. Hemorrhaging can be diagnosed by checking for signs of danger and measuring blood loss rather than "eyeballing" it, as too many hospitals currently do. Proper treatments at the right time, including IV medications that cost less than $60 a dose, can save lives.
In California, a Stanford University-based safety group pushed hospital safety reforms that led to significant improvements. Serious harm from severe bleeding fell 21 percent among participating hospitals from 2014 to 2016. The state's maternal death rate was cut in half.
Yet the failure of too many hospitals to act means government officials need to do more to force changes.
State lawmakers should require transparency in reporting procedures, safety information and medical errors.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, which provides health insurance to more than 100 million Americans and pays for nearly half the nation's 4 million births annually, should require public disclosure of childbirth complications as a condition of reimbursement for medical services. The agency has the power to mandate essentially anything, including the adoption of specific safety measures.
Unfortunately, this country's politicians have not insisted on ensuring safer care for American women. They are often too wrapped up with issues of access to birth control and abortion to pay attention to the fact that too many mothers are dying.
Ensuring that women have the best possible chance to survive childbirth is one "right to life" issue that should have universal agreement.