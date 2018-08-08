More than one in 10 Montanans will have SNAP for dinner today.
SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, helps feed more low-income Americans than any other government program.
In July, 112,568 Montanans, including 47,311 children, relied on SNAP for part of their monthly groceries, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. SNAP served households in all 56 counties.
There are many requirements for getting this USDA food help. For starters, household income must be under 200 percent of poverty, which means less than $24,280 annually for a single person. Those who meet the income test still might not qualify. For example, college students generally can’t get SNAP and neither can people on strike.
With so many Montanans relying on SNAP, advocates for low-income Montanans are keeping a close eye on congressional farm bill negotiations. The U.S. House passed legislation that would disqualify millions of present SNAP recipients, largely by imposing new national work requirements.
Montana already has a work requirement for SNAP recipients. Last week, Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Montana, who voted for the House bill, told The Gazette that if Montana already requires SNAP participants to work 20 hours a week, the House bill wouldn’t affect our state.
Unfortunately, the bill proposes more than a minimum work quota. The House bill would also require states to verify every month that every SNAP participant who is required to work, actually worked 20 hours every week. That would increase the workload for Montana DPHHS six-fold. Presently, state workers are required to verify the work compliance every six months.
Doing that extra paperwork monthly would take staff DPHHS doesn’t have. Over the past year, state budget cuts closed about half of its offices of public assistance. The federal government requires that states process SNAP applications within 30 days. Before the cutbacks, Montana was determining eligibility in less than 20 days, according to Jamie Palagi of DPHHS in Helena. Since the cutbacks, the turnaround time is closer to 30 days.
If SNAP recipients miss work and go below the 20-hour requirement for a week, the House bill would take away their grocery benefits for 12 to 36 months, according to a Brookings Institute article posted last month.
A study released in July by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities found that low-income workers without young children typically work in jobs “with higher rates of unemployment, less employment stability, lower tenure and more displacement.”
SNAP is an efficient program that uses private food stores and farmers’ markets to supply needy Americans with nutrition. Every SNAP benefit dollar spent generates $1.74 in the local economy, Stacy Brown and other leaders of Montana charitable agencies said in a guest opinion.
We join the Montana charity leaders in calling on our delegation, Gianforte, Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, to keep SNAP available without further restrictions that would be an unfunded mandate for the state or cut off low-income folks who struggle with disabilities, illness and jobs where hours vary. Daines and Tester voted for a Senate bill that would keep SNAP intact.
Most Montanans receiving SNAP are children, their parents, elderly or disabled adults. Among non-elderly, able-bodied adults without children, the majority work — or they lose benefits.
The U.S. House bill aims to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.