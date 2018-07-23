For agriculture states like Iowa and the state and federal leaders who represent them, these are days of frustration with the administration of President Trump.
In farm country, concerns continue to grow about the expanding trade war between the U.S. and China and concerns linger about President Trump's critical view of the North American Free Trade Agreement and the Trans Pacific Partnership trade agreement.
And then there is the issue of waivers to the Renewable Fuel Standard. The federal RFS began with the Energy Policy Act of 2005 and was expanded and extended by the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007. It requires transportation fuel sold in the U.S. be blended with a minimum volume of renewable fuels.
Senator Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, is a leading, vocal critic of RFS "hardship" waivers granted to oil refineries by the Environmental Protection Agency under Administrator Scott Pruitt.
In a June 26 statement on EPA's proposed RFS volume rules for 2019, Grassley said this:
"Buried in this proposal is the alarming admission that Administrator Pruitt has already cut at least 2.25 billion gallons of conventional biofuels from the Renewable Fuel Standard. That's a gut punch to Midwest farmers, to President Trump and to the rule of law. Congress intended 15 billion gallons (for 2018), President Trump promised 15 billion gallons, and it's up to Administrator Pruitt to achieve 15 billion gallons. So far, Administrator Pruitt has failed. But he can make it right by reallocating waived obligations in the final rule."
In his statement, Grassley said Pruitt's actions undermined President Trump.
"After a lot of back-and-forth with the administration, EPA upheld the president's commitment to 15 billion gallons for conventional biofuels. But many months later, we found out that EPA was secretly cutting billions of gallons from the Renewable Fuel Standard by issuing so-called 'hardship' waivers to multibillion-dollar oil refining companies, exempting them from their legal obligations."
Pruitt, of course, resigned on July 5. His No. 2 man, Andrew Wheeler, is acting EPA administrator.
Perhaps no state is impacted by RFS rules more than Iowa, the No. 1 producer of ethanol and biodiesel in America. So while we are encouraged by the EPA's proposal of a higher overall target for biofuels in 2019, like Grassley and other farm state leaders we hope the EPA practice of diminishing the RFS through waivers will end under Wheeler or whoever replaces Pruitt on a permanent basis.
We urge Grassley to keep fighting the good fight on this issue.
And again today we urge elected leaders from farm states — in particular, all three governors and 13 of 14 members of Congress of President Trump's Republican Party who represent Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota — to keep up the pressure on the administration for support of American agriculture.