Last month, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released a comprehensive long-term outlook that forecast the country’s federal government spending through 2048. Let’s just say that outlook doesn’t paint a rosy picture.
And while the country seems wrapped up in reports of Russia interference, collusion and other daily controversies, there’s a much more serious crisis looming.
The report points out that while the recent tax cuts have had a positive effect on the economy, especially in the first two fiscal years, those effects will diminish in time and actually become liabilities eventually.
That’s not news. That has been reported previously.
But in this extensive report, released without much fanfare, the CBO paints a dire picture of what will happen in the next three decades to our spending, our debt and our ability to prosper economically.
In short, we’ve treated ourselves to prosperity today at the risk of crippling our future.
Interest costs on debt — because we’re borrowing money — will climb sharply and “such spending would about equal spending for Social Security, currently the largest federal program.” That means in roughly 30 years, just our debt payments will be as much as Social Security. And many of the leaders in Congress who voted for these reckless tax cuts will be long-since dead so they will not have to deal with the disastrous economic consequences.
But Social Security is also going to be put under pressure.
More people are living longer, which means more are coming onto the program and staying longer. And, health care costs continue to rise which drives the cost higher and higher.
In order to maintain some kind of fiscal discipline, Congress would have to decrease other spending just to hold the Social Security benefits flat.
Maybe one of the most harrowing passages of the report contains this:
“What might happen if current laws remained unchanged?
“Large and growing federal debt over the coming decades would hurt the economy and constrain future budget policy. The amount of debt that is projected under the extended baseline would reduce national saving and income in the long term; increase the government’s interest costs, putting more pressure on the rest of the budget; limit lawmakers’ ability to respond to unforeseen events; and increase the likelihood of a fiscal crisis. (In that event, investors would become unwilling to finance the government’s borrowing unless they were compensated with very high interest rates.)”
In addition to not being able to spend money on other programs, the rising debt would also hamper America’s ability to respond to unforeseen event, whether that’s a disaster or war. We couldn’t pay for it, and we couldn’t borrow any more money. In this respect, our addiction to living off of credit is a national security issue.
Finally, our own reckless spending habits would leave us at risk for a full-blown economic crisis.
“Those concerns could perpetuate a cycle: Higher interest rates would increase concerns over repayment, which would continue to raise interest rates even further,” the report said.
At risk would be mutual funds, pension funds, insurance companies, banks and other holders of government debt and that, the report said, “could be large enough to cause some financial institutions to fail.”
There has been nothing fiscally conservative or prudent about the budgets and the tax cuts this most recent Congress has passed. In fact, the cuts and the spending which have been touted as a boost in the arm for the economy and a boon for business have come at an incredibly high cost. This current economic trajectory is a foolish one that saddles future generations of Americans with the debt of today. Our legacy and our tradition hasn’t been to spend our children and grandchildren into debt. It’s to take care of our obligations today and leave the country better for tomorrow.
This is particularly key as we head into election season. We must ask the tough questions of those running to represent us in Washington, D.C. And the questions are not very glitzy, right? We need to ask about curbing tax cuts or working on debt. No one wants to talk about that. But, if we don’t address these problems now, they will only grow exponentially as the time slips away for us to build a long-term plan for addressing our credit addiction.
Forget about nukes and North Korea. And Russia can be stopped or at least neutralized.
But what are we going to do about us?
The truth is we’re not going to be able to do much if North Korea decides to step up its military actions. And we’re not going to be able to be tough with Vladimir Putin and Russia if we’re not able to afford our military or gird ourselves against cyberattacks.
In this case, there is no foreign adversary or unhinged despot. There is only us and our unwillingness to demand that Congress quit handing out tomorrow’s hard-earned money