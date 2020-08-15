THEIRS: The right to vote, the right to lead

Hopeful. We recognize that the socialization of young women and men is based in part on what they experience and observe in childhood and young adulthood. This socialization changes with each generation, and we know that the dreams and aspirations of young women today are limitless based on the ongoing progress of the past 100 years. Many of our women alumni continue to break glass ceilings and become female “firsts” in their chosen professions. We celebrate them. We celebrate history while confronting the challenges of the present and looking ahead to the future because our campuses are communities in which young people are prepared to be active and engaged citizens, to contribute in meaningful ways to their workplaces and communities, and to lead. We are inspired by the level of public-mindedness of Generation Z.