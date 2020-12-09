Then 'N Now

December 15, 1910
W. J. Darling, alias J. W. Darling, alias Erland D. Darling alias Andrew A. Brown, a general all around crook, is being held at a local jail. The most serious charges that have come to light at this stage of the game is for numerous filings on government land and selling his relinquishments. It is known he has made one filing in the area including Rapid City, Belle Fourche and Brushie and hard to say how many more will be disclosed under other names. He came to Newell and drove out to Brushie and returned here Friday with Frank Morgan, a “locating agent”, in that locality, to use as a witness filing under the name of Andrew A. Brown.
Mr. Perroguine came in to Newell Monday for supplies for the Cody Store. It has been reported that the coal mine at the Mud Buttes have been closed and that the homesteaders on Frozen Man Creek are hauling coal for the winter supply from another location.
December 23, 1920
Little Graham, the 6-year old son of Mr. & Mrs. Eli Hammontree, Vale, passed away Tuesday morning after an illness of only a few days. The dreaded disease diphtheria was the cause of the little fellow’s death and who had started school for the first time; a loveable bright little fellow will be greatly missed by his sorrowing parents, their only child.
Henry Wendt returned the forepart of the week from Whitewood with a rail car of posts which he has had cut in the Hills some time ago. He is hauling same from Newell by team to his place near Castle Rock.
December 18, 1930
The members of the Congregational Churches of Newell, Nisland and Vale held a special meeting in the Church parlors at Nisland Monday evening at which time a new Pastor was elected to serve the three congregations. Rev. George T. Walton, formerly of Springfield, was elected and according to the trustees accepted the call. Rev. and Mrs. Walton left Tuesday for Canistota to obtain furniture and personal effects preparatory to settling in Nisland church parsonage.
Gregory Simmons, Manager of the Rapid City Packing Co, was killed skidding in the loose gravel on the Deadwood-Lead road, plunged over a steep bank into a creek. Simmons was pinned under the steering wheel as the automobile came down top foremost. Mrs. Simmons, his widow, is in the hospital here suffering cuts and bruises. The water in the creek is poisonous, coming from nearby mills of Homestake Mining Co, where cyanide of potassium is used in the recovery of gold.
December 12, 1940
The Hafner Wool Warehouse, Newell, the largest in this territory, was one of a number of warehouses in the entire country to be invited this week to bid on storage of wool under the national Defense Program. Bids will be received in the country on storage of an estimated 250,000,000 pounds of British-owned Australian wool to be moved into and stored in this country as strategic reserve under the National Defense Program, it was revealed. This huge supply would be shipped in between December 15 and May 15, 1941, to be stored in warehouses which are successful bidders under the plan.
Chester “Mike” Hanson, 22-year old ranch hand, employed several miles east of Newell, who walked one and half mile and went 7 hours before he received medical attention after a rifle bullet pierced his lower abdomen, lost his stubborn battle for life at a Pierre hospital on Tuesday. His father, Hans O. Hanson and two brothers Harvey and Carl gave blood transfusions in an attempt to save the youth. He told doctors he was carrying the rifle on the tractor to shoot rabbits and it accidentally discharged when the tractor hit a bump.
December 28, 1950
Ellis Shoop, 95, one of the Black Hills' oldest residents, was found dead in his sleep early Tuesday morning. Shoop died at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Erny Lyons of Newell. He made his home alternately for a number of years with the Lyons family and a son Verne Shoop at Whitewood. He was born in Knox County, Indiana, February 19, 1855, coming to Whitewood in 1905. His wife Effie died shortly after their 65th wedding anniversary in 1945. He is survived by four sons and six daughters including Hazel Lyons Newell and Verne at Whitewood.
Until a year ago Tommy Glover was a gold miner in Lead and has his own home and family. He has spent considerable time in the Newell and Vale vicinity with his grandparents Louis and Nellie Schell and Glovers. On December 17, 1949, he was taken to the Hot Springs Polio Center with a serious case of infantile paralysis. He was one of the older polio patients at 29 years of age when he was stricken leaving his legs practically useless. Tommy received his braces and crutches some weeks ago; and able to leave the clinic; he is the evidence that there is hope for the handicapped. The day in our society is over when an accident or disease puts an end to a person’s usefulness in society. Tommy plans to be an auctioneer because he likes people, can make friends easily and likes to talk which will make a good auctioneer.
December 22, 1960
Sugar Beet Growers at the 15th Annual Meeting of National Beet Growers Federation gathered at Yakima, Wash. December 7-9. Sugar experts at the 3-day meeting of growers from 11 western states, gave them the news: productions that this year’s crop of beets would produce an all-time record crop of 2.4 million tons of pure beet sugar and that next year’s production will be even bigger. Representatives from Butte County were U.A. Jarvi and Ray Helmer both of Belle Fourche and Kenneth Anderson, Newell. The Black Hills Beet Growers will hold their annual meeting December 27 at 7 PM at the old Newell School gym. Lunch will be served following the meeting. Wives are especially invited.
Volunteer workers using trucks and equipment loaded by farmers in the Vale, Newell and Nisland communities, Butte County Highway and the City of Newell, hauled 110 loads of sand to Newell Lake the past Saturday and Sunday for a swimming beach there. Some of the sand which was hauled from the Bentz Bros farm southwest of Nisland may also be used in a dock area; it was reported by Don Hafner, President of Newell Boat & Ski Club, which organized the joint effort. Hafner expresses gratitude from the entire community to all those assisting in building the potentials of this fine recreation area.
