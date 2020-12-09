Then 'N Now

Chester “Mike” Hanson, 22-year old ranch hand, employed several miles east of Newell, who walked one and half mile and went 7 hours before he received medical attention after a rifle bullet pierced his lower abdomen, lost his stubborn battle for life at a Pierre hospital on Tuesday. His father, Hans O. Hanson and two brothers Harvey and Carl gave blood transfusions in an attempt to save the youth. He told doctors he was carrying the rifle on the tractor to shoot rabbits and it accidentally discharged when the tractor hit a bump.

Ellis Shoop, 95, one of the Black Hills' oldest residents, was found dead in his sleep early Tuesday morning. Shoop died at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Erny Lyons of Newell. He made his home alternately for a number of years with the Lyons family and a son Verne Shoop at Whitewood. He was born in Knox County, Indiana, February 19, 1855, coming to Whitewood in 1905. His wife Effie died shortly after their 65th wedding anniversary in 1945. He is survived by four sons and six daughters including Hazel Lyons Newell and Verne at Whitewood.

Until a year ago Tommy Glover was a gold miner in Lead and has his own home and family. He has spent considerable time in the Newell and Vale vicinity with his grandparents Louis and Nellie Schell and Glovers. On December 17, 1949, he was taken to the Hot Springs Polio Center with a serious case of infantile paralysis. He was one of the older polio patients at 29 years of age when he was stricken leaving his legs practically useless. Tommy received his braces and crutches some weeks ago; and able to leave the clinic; he is the evidence that there is hope for the handicapped. The day in our society is over when an accident or disease puts an end to a person’s usefulness in society. Tommy plans to be an auctioneer because he likes people, can make friends easily and likes to talk which will make a good auctioneer.