Three Chadron State College men’s basketball players, the ones who led the way in making the 2022-23 season the Eagles’ best in more than 20 years, have earned all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors.

Josh Robinson is among the 10 players to be placed on the first-team while Isaiah Wyatt and Bryce Latimer are among the 10 who earned second-team honors. Voting by the head coaches determined the all-conference choices.

This is the first year since Chadron State joined the RMAC in 1990 that three Eagles have received first- and second-team salutes in the same season. It’s a payoff for the outstanding season the Eagles had. The final 19-9 record is the first winning season since 2001-02 and their 16-7 conference record is the first on the plus side since the 1999-2000 team finished 19-8 overall and 15-4 in the RMAC.

Robinson is the first CSC player placed on the RMAC first-team since Moala Tautuaa in 2011-12. Only seven other years has a CSC player been a first-team choice. That includes 1992-93 and 1993-94 when Russ Crafton received the top honor both times.

Robinson, who did not take a shot in CSC’s first home game against Sioux Falls this season, scored 404 points in the remaining 28 for a 14.4 average while shooting 59.2% from the field and averaging a team-high 8.3 rebounds.

Through the 28-game regular season, his 60.2 field goal percentage was second in the RMAC, behind only Player-of-the-Year Joel Scott Black Hill State, and Robinson also was fifth in rebounds per game.

A 6-foot-6 native of Paris, Texas, who moved to Broken Arrow, Okla., for his senior year of high school to help care for his grandmother, Robinson got a majority of his points by taking the ball to the basket. If he was being challenged he would dunk, but he often went for a soft layup or shot a floater from inside the paint. He also frequently scored off the 88 offensive rebounds that he collected.

Robinson finished with nine double-doubles and was twice named an RMAC Player of the Week.

Ironically, CSC’s newest first-team all-conference choice has the same name as the Eagles’ first all-RMAC first-teamer—Josh Robinson of Thompson Valley High at Loveland, Colo. Josh, the elder, was a junior in 1990-91 when Chadron State joined the conference and was a second-team-RMAC choice that year. He was a first-teamer the next season, when “Buck,” as he was popularly known and still uses in his email address, closed out his career with a CSC-high 2,041 points, as well as both All-American and Academic All-American honors.

Latimer is undoubtedly the only all-RMAC choice, either first- or second-teamer, to never start a game this winter. Generally, about four minutes into both halves, Coach Shane Paben would send him into the fray, giving the Eagles a new, extra quick and daring dimension on the court.

The change didn’t always make a big impact, but many times it did, most notably when he poured in 43 points against South Dakota Mines in the next to last regular-season game. He also had games of 31 and 32 points and five in the 20s.

Like Robinson, the 5-10 dynamo from Stone Mountain, Ga., took the ball to the hole while averaging 15.2 points. He made just 15 3-pointers, certainly among the lowest in the conference for a player list as a guard.

He shot 47.2% from the field and was 110-125 at the free throw line for 85.9%, best among the Eagles and third best in the conference. Latimer also handed out 104 assists, putting him among the top eight in the RMAC and second only to senior Marcus Jefferson, who had 112, for the Eagles.

Wyatt, a 6-6 swingman from Fort Worth, Texas, is an accomplished all-around player. He scored 442 points, one more than Latimer, averaged 15.2 points and was the team’s second leading rebounder at 5.3 per game. He scored 20 or more points just four times with a high of 24, but tallied 18 or 19 on seven occasions.

Wyatt gets special recognition because he led the RMAC in 3-point shooting, making 82 of 175 shots from beyond the arc for 46.9%. Both that and his season total of treys are the best in the conference. His percentage is just two-tenths of a percent behind the school record of 47.1% by Scott Blachley, who was 56-119 from downtown in 1987-88.

Many of Wyatt’s long bombs were so smooth they never ruffled the net. However, Paben was not always happy with Wyatt’s 3-point shooting. The coach wanted him to shoot more of them.

“I talked to him about shooting more often than I did to any other player,” the coach said.

During interviews with the three all-conference choices in late January, all said they became acquainted with one another last season while playing at separate Texas community colleges and decided they would transfer to the same school. Chadron State was the fortunate recipient.

Each has another year of eligibility. The Eagles could fly even higher next season, since other mainstays such as Porter Anderson and Jarrett Taylor are also due to return. In addition, this year proved how well Shane Paben can recruit.

Accompanying this story are complete listings of the 2022-23 RMAC first- and second-team honorees and a list of the CSC honorees through the years.