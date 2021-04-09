Thune praises economic growth in Rapid City area

Sen. John Thune said Friday that business and residential development in Rapid City and Box Elder are both great signs for the economic health of South Dakota.
Thune attended the groundbreaking of the new Liberty Center in Box Elder on Friday morning and then later toured the Ascent Innovation Center in downtown Rapid City. The new business incubator center at the corner of East Main Street and East Boulevard will be home to Elevate Rapid City and other businesses.
"I think its a great addition to Rapid (City) and it enables all the various organizations that are promoting economic growth and job creation to be housed in one building," Thune said of the Ascent Innovation Center.
South Dakota's senior Republican senator said the partnership between local, state and federal government entities, combined with support from the private sector is a key victory for West River. Thune said the rest of the nation can learn from the success.
"That is the beauty of this. It is a public-private partnership," he said. "A lot of companies are looking for places and environments that create the conditions that are favorable for people to get together, be innovative, creative, to collaborate. I think this is a perfect example of that and a model of how a public-private partnership can work."
The rapid growth in the Rapid City metropolitan area is evident, Thune said.
"I think the sky's the limit for Rapid City and the surrounding area. I think this is going to be something that bears a lot of fruit for this region for many years to come," he said. "I'm very excited to see what's happening in Rapid City, the Black Hills and the surrounding region. Everybody benefits from this. When the economy here grows and expands, it creates better paying jobs, raises the standard of living, raises the quality of people in this area.
"So, the investment you are seeing is encouraging to me because it means people are betting on this area for the long term."
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.