All Times Mountain

High School Boys Basketball Time

Rapid City Christian at Bennett Co. 5 p.m.

Bison at Crazy Horse 4:30 p.m.

Gregory at Kimball/White Lake 5:30 p.m.

Hill City at Lead-Deadwood 7:30 p.m. 

Burke at Lyman 5:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at New Underwood 7 p.m.

Custer at Newell 7:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Pierre 6 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Winner 3 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball Time

Standing Rock, ND at Chey.-Eagle Butte 4 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Douglas 7:30 p.m.

Bison at Faith 6 p.m.

White River at Gregory 5:30 p.m. 

Hill City at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m.

LMC Tourney TBA

Takini at Little Wound 5:30 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at McLaughlin 7:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at New Underwood 5:30 p.m. 

Custer at Newell 6 p.m.

Harding County at Timber Lake 6 p.m.

Philip at Wall 6 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Winner tba

High School Wrestling Time

Custer/Edgemont at Rc stevens 7 p.m.

Hill City Quadrangular 5 p.m.

Spearfish Triangular 5 p.m.

