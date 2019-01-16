All Times Mountain
High School Boys Basketball Time
Rapid City Christian at Bennett Co. 5 p.m.
Bison at Crazy Horse 4:30 p.m.
Gregory at Kimball/White Lake 5:30 p.m.
Hill City at Lead-Deadwood 7:30 p.m.
Burke at Lyman 5:30 p.m.
Oelrichs at New Underwood 7 p.m.
Custer at Newell 7:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Pierre 6 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Winner 3 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball Time
Standing Rock, ND at Chey.-Eagle Butte 4 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Douglas 7:30 p.m.
Bison at Faith 6 p.m.
White River at Gregory 5:30 p.m.
Hill City at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m.
LMC Tourney TBA
Takini at Little Wound 5:30 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at McLaughlin 7:30 p.m.
Oelrichs at New Underwood 5:30 p.m.
Custer at Newell 6 p.m.
Harding County at Timber Lake 6 p.m.
Philip at Wall 6 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Winner tba
High School Wrestling Time
Custer/Edgemont at Rc stevens 7 p.m.
Hill City Quadrangular 5 p.m.
Spearfish Triangular 5 p.m.