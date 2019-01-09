All Times Mountain

High School Boys Basketball Time

Bison McIntosh at Bison 4 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hill City 7:30 p.m. 

Dupree at Lemmon 5:30 p.m. 

Harding County at RC Christian 5 p.m.

Custer at St. Thomas More 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Sturgis 8 p.m.

Chey.-Eagle Butte at Tiospaye Topa 4:30 p.m.

Chamberlain at Todd Co. 5:30 p.m.

Winner at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

West River Invitational

Edgemont at Wall Edgemont 6 p.m.

Faith vs. New Underwood (Newell) 6 p.m.

Upton at Newell 7:30 p.m.

Moorcroft vs. Hot Springs (Wall) 7:30 p.m.

Jones County Invitational (Murdo)

Philip vs. White River Murdo 1:30 p.m

Stanley County vs. Lyman Murdo Noon.

Bennett County vs. Colome 5:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Jones County 7 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball Time

McIntosh at Bison 4 p.m.

Burke at Colome 5:30 p.m. 

St. Francis Indian at Crazy Horse 4 p.m.

Kimball/White Lake at Gregory 5:30 p.m. 

Sundance, WY at Harding Co. 5 p.m.

Philip at  Herreid/Selby Area 5 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hill City 5 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Little Wound 4:30 p.m.

Douglas at Red Cloud 7:30 p.m. 

Bennett County at Stanley County 5:30 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Sturgis 6:30 p.m. 

Chey.-Eagle Butte at Jan 10 Tiospaye Topa 4 p.m.

Chamberlain at Winner Noon.

High School Wrestling Time

Spearfish at Douglas 5 p.m.

Hot Springs Quad 5 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags