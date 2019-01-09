All Times Mountain
High School Boys Basketball Time
Bison McIntosh at Bison 4 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hill City 7:30 p.m.
Dupree at Lemmon 5:30 p.m.
Harding County at RC Christian 5 p.m.
Custer at St. Thomas More 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Sturgis 8 p.m.
Chey.-Eagle Butte at Tiospaye Topa 4:30 p.m.
Chamberlain at Todd Co. 5:30 p.m.
Winner at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
West River Invitational
Edgemont at Wall Edgemont 6 p.m.
Faith vs. New Underwood (Newell) 6 p.m.
Upton at Newell 7:30 p.m.
Moorcroft vs. Hot Springs (Wall) 7:30 p.m.
Jones County Invitational (Murdo)
Philip vs. White River Murdo 1:30 p.m
Stanley County vs. Lyman Murdo Noon.
Bennett County vs. Colome 5:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Jones County 7 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball Time
McIntosh at Bison 4 p.m.
Burke at Colome 5:30 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Crazy Horse 4 p.m.
Kimball/White Lake at Gregory 5:30 p.m.
Sundance, WY at Harding Co. 5 p.m.
Philip at Herreid/Selby Area 5 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hill City 5 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Little Wound 4:30 p.m.
Douglas at Red Cloud 7:30 p.m.
Bennett County at Stanley County 5:30 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Sturgis 6:30 p.m.
Chey.-Eagle Butte at Jan 10 Tiospaye Topa 4 p.m.
Chamberlain at Winner Noon.
High School Wrestling Time
Spearfish at Douglas 5 p.m.
Hot Springs Quad 5 p.m.