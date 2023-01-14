The South Dakota Legislature's nine-week session is slated to begin Tuesday with all eyes on what lawmakers might do with the state's $423 million surplus. Gov. Kristi Noem wants to use the money to cover repealing the state sales tax on groceries, a plan some of the state's staunchest Republicans oppose. Lawmakers also could revive a $200 million plan to cover utility infrastructure for new housing developments. Other priorities include updating the state prison system. Noem has called for building a new women's prison in Rapid City and a new men's prison in Sioux Falls.