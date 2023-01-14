You must be logged in to react.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Jordan Hare, 27, faces a charge of felony hit-and-run resulting in a death or injury. The charges carry a two-year sentence.
The South Dakota Legislature's nine-week session is slated to begin Tuesday with all eyes on what lawmakers might do with the state's $423 million surplus. Gov. Kristi Noem wants to use the money to cover repealing the state sales tax on groceries, a plan some of the state's staunchest Republicans oppose. Lawmakers also could revive a $200 million plan to cover utility infrastructure for new housing developments. Other priorities include updating the state prison system. Noem has called for building a new women's prison in Rapid City and a new men's prison in Sioux Falls.
Shamar Bennett, a 25-year-old man, took the witness stand on Thursday and testified that he helped defendant Arnson Absolu bury a body in a sh…
A 28-year-old Rapid City woman pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular homicide after she reached a deal with the state.
Content by Liv Hospitality. Winter in the Black Hills is truly an unforgettable experience that has made weekend getaways more popular for couples, families and solo travelers.
The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley had confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier today.
A Box Elder man who was arrested after leading police and the highway patrol on a 30-mile chase in a white and mustard yellow 1979 Jamboree a …
More than 90 prospective jurors were corralled in two Pennington County courtrooms on Monday morning, marking the beginning of a triple murder…
