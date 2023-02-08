Tickets go on sale Friday for "Chicago," the musical tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz. "Chicago" is celebrating with a 25th Anniversary Tour that is coming to Rapid City for two performances May 8 and 9 in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument. Tickets are $71.50 to $84.50 and can be purchased online at themonument.live/events/detail/chicago2023, in person at The Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument, by phone at 1-800-463-6463, or at Ellsworth Air Force Base Outdoor Rec.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, "Chicago" is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her crime into a barrage of sensational headlines that might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.

The cast of "Chicago": Katie Frieden as Roxie Hart, Logan Floyd as Velma Kelly, Jeff Brooks as Billy Flynn, Christina Wells as Matron “Mama” Morton, Brian Kalinowski as Amos Hart and G.A. James as Mary Sunshine.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, "Chicago" is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it still shows no sign of slowing down.