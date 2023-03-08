Tickets go on sale Friday for several events, concerts and shows across the Black Hills.

Three Dog Night in Deadwood

Three Dog Night performs at 8 p.m. June 3 at Deadwood Mountain Grand.

Tickets will be available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office or at ticketmaster.com, the only official ticket broker for Deadwood Mountain Grand. Hotel reservations and ticket arrangements may be made by calling 877-907-GRAND.

Three Dog Night is one of the most iconic rock bands in music history. The band has had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including three number one singles, 11 Top 10s, 18 straight Top 20s, seven million-selling singles and 12 consecutive gold records.

Now in its fifth decade, Three Dog Night claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night.

Three Dog Night hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, on the radio, in TV commercials and major motion pictures. Their top 40 hits include “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy To The World,” “Never Been To Spain,” “Black And White,” “Shambala,” “One” and “An Old-Fashioned Love Song.”

The band has recorded songs of the best and largely undiscovered new songwriters of its time including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams and Hoyt Axton. Created in 1968 by Danny Hutton, the band’s now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights -- the coldest being a “three dog night.”

The Fab Four in Rapid City

Tickets go on sale Friday for The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute. Known as the best Beatles tribute ever, the group’s 2023 tour is bringing its all-new show to Rapid City at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Monument.

Tickets can be purchased online at themonument.live/events/detail/thefabfour23, in person at Bluepeak ticket offices at The Monument, by phone at 1-800-468-6463, or at Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Outdoor Rec.

The Fab Four’s new tour includes a performance of The Beatles' "Rubber Soul" in its entirety, as well as the Beatles' greatest hits. The Emmy-winning Fab Four tops other Beatles tribute groups due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles' classics such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Twist And Shout," "Here Comes The Sun," and "Hey Jude," the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing.

Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career. This tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

Williams and Ree in Deadwood

Tickets are on sale now for the legendary music and comedy duo Williams and Ree. The duo, aka The Indian and The White Guy, will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at Deadwood Mountain Grand.

Tickets can be purchased at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office – Spotlight Store or online at ticketmaster.com. For tickets and information, call 877-907-GRAND.

Williams and Ree started their career in South Dakota and went on to become comedy legends. They are a music and comedy phenomenon. This long-running duo eschews political correctness and conformity and spins comedy gold from the union of a Plains Indian (Terry Ree) and a Western Angloid (Bruce Williams).

The framework surrounding the comedic pair is music, which has earned them a CMA vocal duo nomination. Their television credits include “Country Kitchen,” “HeeHaw,” “Laff TV” and Comedy Central. They currently host Country Thunder Music Festivals around North America sand are featured on Sirius Radio. Williams and Ree headline shows at fairs, festivals, theaters, casinos, and small, out-of-the-way dives and are currently appearing at the Grand Ole Opry.

'Bluey' live in Rapid City

Tickets go on sale Friday for “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show.” The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series “Bluey,” which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, is coming to Rapid City for a performance at 6:30 p.m. June 20 in the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument.

Tickets can be purchased online at themonument.live, in person at Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument, by phone at 1-800-468-6463, or at Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Outdoor Rec.

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli as they’ve never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm, “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” also contains new music by “Bluey” composer, Joff Bush.

The series “Bluey” follows a 6-year-old Blue Heeler dog who loves to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family, friends and community into her world of fun.

Bluey” has won multiple awards, such as the International Emmy ® Kids Award in the prestigious Preschool Category in 2020 and the AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program for three years running (2019-21). “Bluey” recently won four Kidscreen Awards in February 2021. Go to events.bluey.tv for more information about the live show.