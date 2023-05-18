Tickets are on sale now for comedian Rodney Carrington’s return to the Deadwood Mountain Grand. Carrington will perform on Oct. 21. Tickets for his show can be purchased at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office, or at ticketmaster.com. Hotel reservations and ticket arrangements may be made by calling 877-907-GRAND.

Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer playing sold-out shows around the world as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past two decades. A platinum-recording artist, Carrington has recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter’s Good Records. He’s appeared on many TV shows, and Carrington’s latest single “Let Me In," was released in 2021.

He is gearing up for a year of touring in 2023 – including his stop at Deadwood Mountain Grand where he’s previously performed three sold-out shows.

Go to deadwoodmountaingrand.com for more information.