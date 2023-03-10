Advance tickets can be purchased now for the annual Volunteers of America Empty Bowl fundraiser. The Empty Bowl event will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 23 at the Fine Arts Building at Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City.

This year, Volunteers of America is offering a $10 savings for family tickets that are purchased online in advance at voanr.org/rc-soup. Tickets also can be purchased at the door the day of the event. Tickets at the door will be $30 for families (two adults and two children), $15 for adults, and $5 for kids; children 5 and younger are admitted free of charge. All funds raised support Volunteers of America programs.

The Rapid City Empty Bowl event brings the community together in support of neighbors in need. The event will include music, door prizes, games for kids, and unique hand-painted bowls and soups donated by the community. Empty Bowl partnered with Pottery 2 Paint this year to have painted bowls donated by local community members.

Last year, Volunteers of America community programs in western South Dakota served 4,460 people in need. In Rapid City, Volunteers of America offers Mommy's Closet, a free crisis resource for low-income families who have children ages infant to 5. Mommy's Closet serves as the National Diaper Bank for western South Dakota to ensure families have clean diapers for their babies.

Volunteers of America also provides a Veterans Outreach Center in Rapid City at 111 New York St. The center offers veterans and their families a safe place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Veteran Affairs case managers are on site by appointment to help veterans reintegrate into the community by connecting them with resources for housing, employment, healthcare and other basic life necessities.

The center is equipped with free laundry and shower facilities, along with free laundry soap and hygiene items. The center has a message and mail center, a telephone, a computer resource center and a community day room. Coffee and snacks are available free of charge.

Volunteers of America's HIV prevention and Ryan White programs offer education, counseling and referrals for those who are at risk of contracting HIV and those who have a positive HIV status. VOA HIV health services teaches prevention and risk reduction to limit the chances of contracting HIV. VOA can connect those who are living with HIV to resources that will help them live healthy lives.

In total, last year more than 15,500 individuals across western South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana received life-changing assistance from Volunteers of America.

"The evening will be a wonderful way to not only raise money, but to raise awareness for those in need throughout our community. Volunteers of America would like to thank our premier corporate sponsor, First Interstate Bank, as well as local corporate sponsors Modern Woodman, Monument Health, and others who make Empty Bowl a success," said Karl Cline, chief development officer for Volunteers of America.