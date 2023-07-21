Sturgis Post 33 took an early 1-0 lead over Sioux Falls Post 15 East Friday in Sioux Falls, but struggled to string together hits in Game 2 of the state regionals.

Post 15 East scored seven unanswered runs down the stretch and limited the Titans to one hit to advance to next week's Class A State Tournament and put an end to Sturgis' season.

Starting pitcher Tate Shafer picked up the win as he one-hit Post 33 in six innings of work. He allowed one run while striking out six and walking four.

Post 15 outhit Sturgis 10-1 in the contest. Both teams committed one error in the contest.

The Titans finished the season 10-29 overall.