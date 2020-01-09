Tobacco success but a long way to go

Right now electronic cigarettes are taxed the same as bread or milk. Higher taxes on tobacco products have clearly been the single most useful way to limit tobacco use especially in children. There is absolutely no reason why electronic cigarettes, vaping, should not be taxed at the same rate as all other tobacco products. There is very broad public support for this idea especially considering the explosive increase in vaping in South Dakota ‘s children. And by the way, the state could desperately use the money.

Beyond that ,however, we need to license every retailer who sells vaping products, just like we license every retailer who sells other tobacco products. Each of these retailers would be subject to the exact same scrutiny and be subject to the exact same punishment as any retailer who is caught selling tobacco products to our children. This punishment should go to the owner of the retail outlet, the person who was profiting from the sale of tobacco to our children, not the store clerk.