Tobacco success but a long way to go

Hardly a day goes by without a news story about electronic cigarettes and vaping. This was nearly unknown to most of us just 5 years ago. The popularity of vaping exploded with the development of self-contained cartridges which look like a USB flash drive. These became extremely popular with young teenagers and now more than 5 million middle and high school students have used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days and nearly 1 million teenagers use electronic cigarettes daily.
Throughout the last summer and fall there has been a frightening outbreak of severe respiratory disease associated with vaping. At the last count there has been over 2500 hospitalizations and at least 50 deaths associated with vaping, with the exact cause remaining unknown. What is medically terrifying to primary care doctors is the real possibility of widespread but subclinical or unrecognized lung damage being done to millions of our kids who continue to vape. If you are a parent of a teenager this should really frighten you !
The very recent increase in the legal age to sell ,purchase, and use tobacco products is a major win for public health. The elimination of most flavorings from the cartridge style E cigarettes like Juul will clearly have a positive impact on limiting childhood use of e-cigarettes. But this could turn out to be a completely empty victory for public health if we, as a state, do not go a few steps further.
Right now electronic cigarettes are taxed the same as bread or milk. Higher taxes on tobacco products have clearly been the single most useful way to limit tobacco use especially in children. There is absolutely no reason why electronic cigarettes, vaping, should not be taxed at the same rate as all other tobacco products. There is very broad public support for this idea especially considering the explosive increase in vaping in South Dakota ‘s children. And by the way, the state could desperately use the money.
Beyond that ,however, we need to license every retailer who sells vaping products, just like we license every retailer who sells other tobacco products. Each of these retailers would be subject to the exact same scrutiny and be subject to the exact same punishment as any retailer who is caught selling tobacco products to our children. This punishment should go to the owner of the retail outlet, the person who was profiting from the sale of tobacco to our children, not the store clerk.
The idea that combining candy and fruit flavoring with an outrageously addictive product like nicotine defines the phrase “ a really bad idea”. Allowing any of these flavors to be associated with nicotine products is nothing but a way to entice, and then addict our children. We are now engaged in an unprecedented experiment with our kids. By adding candy and fruit flavoring to nicotine we are enticing our children to experiment and then rapidly become addicted. Over 40 years of very effective tobacco control has essentially been erased with candy flavored vaping.
Always begin with the end in mind, and protecting our children from addiction to the entry-level drug, nicotine, is indeed the end in mind. We have the power, right now, in this year’s legislative session, to change the direction of this pediatric epidemic of vaping. Let us make this happen!