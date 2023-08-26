Today's highlight

On Aug. 26, 1968, the democratic National Convention opened in Chicago; the four-day event that resulted in the nomination of Hubert H. Humphrey for president was marked by a bloody police crackdown on antiwar protesters in the streets.

On this date

In 1910, Thomas Edison demonsrated for reporters an improved version of his Kinetophone, a device for showing a movie with synchronized sound.

In 1920, the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing American women's right to vote, was certified in effect by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.

In 1939, the first televised major league baseball games were shown on experimental station W2XBS: a double-header between the Cincinnati reds and the Brooklyn dodgers at Ebbets Field. the reds won the first game, 5-2, the dodgers the second, 6-1.

In 1944, French gen. Charles de Gaulle braved the threat of German snipers as he led a victory march in Paris, which had just been liberated by the allies from Nazi occupation.

In 1957, the Soviet union announced it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.

In 1958, Alaskans went to the polls to overwhelmingly vote in favor of statehood.

In 1972, the summer Olympics opened in Munich, West Germany.

In 1978, Cardinal albino Luciani of Venice was elected pope following the death of Paul VI; the new pontiff took the name Pope John Paul I. (However, he died just over a month later.)

In 1985, 13-year-old AIDS patient Ryan White began "attending" classes at Western Middle School in Kokomo, Indiana, via a telephone hook-up at his home — school officials had barred Ryan from attending classes in person.

In 2020, all three scheduled NBA playoff games were postponed, with players choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice. (the games resumed three days later, after players and owners agreed to expand initiatives, many tied to increased voting awareness and opportunities.)

Five years ago: a gunman opened fire on fellow gamers at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., killing two men and wounding 10 others before taking his own life.

— Associated Press