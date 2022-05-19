Kenneth Douglas Price, 92 Rapid City
Oliver Henry Shaw, Sr., 78 Rapid City
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Rapid City woman has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
The Ellsworth Air & Space Show is finally here, and with an anticipated record turnout of 60,000, a few do’s, don’ts and helpful tips will…
Pennington County Sheriff's Deputies and the Pennington County Search and Rescue team helped locate a 51-year-old Alexandria, Minn. hiker who …
A Rapid City federal judge noted a 30-year-old’s woman’s sincerity, intelligence and hope to maintain sobriety for her 6-year-old daughter dur…
A candidate for Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education denied Tuesday that she wrote an incendiary letter that calls teachers "Tyrants" an…
The Rapid City Stevens 1600-meter sprint medley team reached new heights at the Last Chance Meet Tuesday at O'Harra Stadium.
Comments made by Mary Ackland stating that "we all should read what we want to read" is irrelevant to the school district's decision to not al…
A daughter of Gov. Kristi Noem received preferential treatment as she progressed through a real estate appraiser licensing program administere…
He tipped the driver $16.
I am a Desert Storm Vet, and I may not agree with a single thing you say, but I would die to defend your right to say it. Would you?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.