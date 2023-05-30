Today's services May 30, 2023 May 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ruth Armstrong Geiger— 1 p.m. at First united Methodist Church in Rapid CityPatricia June Tope— 10 a.m. at Pine slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Already the fastest in South Dakota, Simeon Birnbaum sets sights on national records "I have to switch my mindset to go all out," Birnbaum said. "I’m going to take risks, I’m going to make mistakes and I’m going to do everythin… A private luxury ski community in the Black Hills is undergoing a massive renovation The luxury private ski resort and mountain bike community dubbed Deer Mountain Village near Lead is about to open up 100 house lots for sale n… Body found in drainage ditch Sunday identified as missing Duane Yellow Cloud The Rapid City Police Department has identified the man found deceased in a drainage tunnel near East Boulevard and Omaha Street Sunday as Dua… 20-year-old Rapid City man accused of kidnapping 88-year-old woman A 20-year-old Rapid City man pleaded not guilty Thursday afternoon to multiple charges accusing him of kidnapping an elderly woman, assaulting… Police confirm shooting on East Signal Drive The Rapid City Police Department confirmed there was a shooting midday Tuesday on the 100 block of East Signal Drive in Rapid City.